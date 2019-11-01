Rebuilding Together Henry County organization will host an informational breakfast Saturday, Nov. 2, to explain plans to build a facility in Atkinson. Above, from left, Steve Durian, a founding board member of the group; Harlan and Margaret Radue, recipients of the 200th ramp from RTHC volunteers; and Sarah Snyder, executive director of RTHC, pose for a photo when the ramp was completed for the Radues.
Most Popular
-
Guest columnist: Floppy Pizza, a Q-C tragedy
-
Several changes made to trick-or-treat hours in the Quad-Cities because of weather
-
Illinois high school football playoff pairings released live tonight on TV, radio and internet
-
Colona dirt bike racer has gold medal dreams, now he needs help funding a chance of a lifetime
-
Mercer County judge runs out of patience, sentences disruptive defendant to 60-days for contempt
Print Ads
Other
Car
Construction