Rare comic books stolen at comic book fair

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is enlisting the public's help in identifying a man who walked away with two rare comic books at a recent comic book fair.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On March 16, during the Comic Book Fair at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, this unknown suspect stole a Spiderman #9 comic book and a Superman #199 comic book from a vendor’s booth.
"Surveillance video caught a heavy set male dressed in a green and black jacket wearing a backpack reach into the display, take the comic books and then walk away. The comic books are valued at $950."
If you know who the suspect is you are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.
