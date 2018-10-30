Chasson Randle

Chasson Randle

ROCK ISLAND — Rock Island graduate Chasson Randle has agreed to a contract with the Washington Wizards, according to Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington.

Released by Washington a few weeks ago, Randle has been added as the 14th man on the Wizards' active roster.

Washington has only had 13 players for the last two weeks after trading Jodie Meeks to the Bucks, according to SB Nation, a Washington Wizards blog. 

Randle played with the Wizards during preseason, averaging 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in under 13 minutes per game. According to the blog, the Wizards have until January 7 to make a decision on what to do with Randle for the rest of the season.

This story will be updated.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments