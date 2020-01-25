Rahm takes the lead at Torrey Pines with McIlroy lurking

Rahm and Palmer have good history. They were teammates at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans and won. This time they're on their own, with company.

McIlroy can go to No. 1 in the world with a victory, and after a poor finish on Friday, he got it right this time. McIlroy hit a 5-iron from a bunker on No. 12 — the third-toughest hole of the day — to 6 feet for birdie. He also powered a 3-wood over the water to 20 feet on the par-5 18th that set up an easy birdie for a 67.

That left him three shots behind and in the final group with Rahm, the first time they've played together on Sunday on the PGA Tour.

"It was nice to shoot a good third round here and get myself a little bit closer," McIlroy said. "There's a lot of guys like 6-, 7-, 8-under par. Need to go out and try to replicate what I did today. If I can do that, I'll have a good shot."

Woods finished with a 15-foot putt — his longest of the round — on the par-5 18th and hopes it will give him some momentum going into Sunday. Never mind that the putt was for par. He sent his wedge over the green and into the bunker, and another dropped shot could have been costly. The par salvaged a 69 that got him within five shots. It wasn't a bad score, it just felt like way after the start.