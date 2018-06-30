Trying to go the extra green mile around your home may mean planting a vegetable garden, collecting rainwater in barrels to water that garden, or trying to increase the amount of recyclables to lessen the amount of items you send to the landfill. But maybe you want to take your green living to the next level.
Green homes, either remodels or new constructions, are an investment that builders say can pay off big time in the long term. Locally, the Quad-Cities has several options for builders who will not only do the work, but ensure the work is done in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way. Here are a couple:
Supreme Services Corp.
Four years ago, when Nick Gnatovich began participating in the Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association Home Show, nobody seemed to be very familiar with his products. His Coal Valley-based company, Supreme Services Corp., works with structural insulated panels (or SIPs) that save on energy costs and construction waste.
“This past year (at the show), people were a lot more aware and more receptive,” Gnatovich says. “I think energy costs, as they increase — people get a little more conscious of trying to save a buck. This product doesn’t make sense for someone who is going to sell in five years. For someone who is going to stay long term, they spend a little more upfront, but get it back fairly quickly.”
Gnatovich started his business in 2014 and has five full-time employees. In the past, he has had as many as a dozen employees.
Last month, Gnatovich and his team were working at a site in the Holly Hills addition in rural Milan, building a 2,220-square-foot ranch with an insulated concrete foundation and structural insulated panels, above-grade. He said the trusses for the structure, on top of the SIPs, have almost 14 inches of spray foam insulation.
Gnatovich says the insulated concrete foundation and the SIPs create a completely closed envelope so the home can operate on a lot less energy. A heat-recovery ventilator helps to move the air in the home, recycling 80 percent of conditioned air and bringing in about 20 percent new air from the outside. With this system in place, he says, a 5,200-square-foot house could operate for about $1,200 per year.
Gnatovich says homeowners who use his services are not seeing costs much higher than more conventional builders. Nationwide, he says, consumers may be paying 15 to 20 percent more than traditional builds, but he says he has to stay very competitive price-wise to get market share locally.
“I’m hoping it takes off and more people see the actual value in it,” he says. “You’re looking at savings of 60 (percent), sometimes more percent on energy consumption."
Gnatovich says his company uses products from Enercept, a company out of Watertown, S.D. According to the company’s website, enercept.com, the SIPs can be used in floors, walls and roofs for residential and commercial buildings for lower energy costs, better air quality, greener buildings and less construction labor.
Learn more about Gnatovich’s work at facebook.com/SupremeServicesCorp.
Winnbuild Design and Build
Rather than building from the ground up, Jonas Winn of Winnbuild Design and Build says his residential and commercial construction business focuses on the best use of space in rooms like kitchens and baths.
He says he enjoys projects that have "a comprehensive design, where we’re remodeling everything to better fit together in a space, so a lot of open-concept stuff and updating.”
Winn says he started his business in 2016 to do residential and commercial remodels. He’s the sole owner and employee of the company, and he subs out other trades such as electrical and plumbing. He says this approach gives him the most personal freedom with his business.
Winnbuild’s mission is to be “sustainably minded,” and Winn says that plays out in different ways; he takes the mission to heart as an interior designer and builder, he says, and applies it to everything.
“I want it to be a project that's supposed to be long-lasting so that at some point, it’s not going to be ripped out because of poor design choices,” he says. “I go by the model everyone else does: reduce, reuse, recycle.”
Winn says design choices can dramatically reduce the amount of material scraps. Materials also can be sourced from items made of recycled materials or from companies that have a replacement program, such as an organization that will plant two trees every time it pulls out one.
He says the goal is to stop filling up landfills by creating designs that clients will want to keep around another 20 years. He says a good design can serve future dwellers for a longer term, rather than seeing it ripped out in a short time frame due to changing aesthetics and preferences.
As one example, he says, a lot of people may desire to rip out golden oak cabinets in great condition because the finish is not to their taste. He says he’ll instead encourage the client to save the cabinet boxes and add new door faces. He says he also can rework a poorly laid out kitchen to make a more functional space.
The key, he says, is to use quality materials and long-lasting designs
Learn more about Winn’s company by visiting facebook.com/winnbuild.