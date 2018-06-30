Self-care may be a household term, but it’s not common practice for many women.
Emma Hicks of Calamus, Iowa, is hosting Camp Climb — a weekend of fun, food and fellowship for a broad range of female “creatives” to help rectify this situation.
Slated for Aug. 24-26 at Camp Liberty in New Liberty, Iowa, Camp Climb will feature speakers, nature experiences and ample time for self-reflection. There are four levels of participation, Hicks says: BASE, which means you do not have a business and are coming to camp to build assurance to take the plunge and support others; TENT, which means you have a business and are coming to teach and network to take your business to the next level; and PEAK, which means you have made many pivotal movements, you are knowledgeable in your field, and are admired by others in the industry.
Those who wish to participate for one day only may attend an afternoon speaking series on Aug. 25, where keynote Jenna Kutcher and other female influencers will take the stage, Hicks says.
Weekend camper spots are $475, “which includes everything but travel to get here,” Hicks says. Day camper tickets are $175 for Saturday. TENT tickets already are sold out, and a limited number of other tickets remain. The deadline to register is Aug. 19. To purchase tickets, visit gocampclimb.com.
According to the American Psychological Association, women who get enough sleep, eat healthy foods and find meaning at work and with their loved ones experience less depression, anxiety and illness, such as heart disease. Unfortunately, all of these maladies are on the rise.
Camp Climb, Hicks hopes, has the prescription: A weekend of unplugging from technology and plugging in to community and the self, instead.
Radish caught up with Hicks, a busy multimedia entrepreneur, for a question-and-answer session about Camp Climb via email. The following Q&A has been edited for length.
Let’s get to it.
Question: Introduce yourself and tell us how you are involved with Camp Climb.
Answer: “My name is Emma Hicks. After seven years in my entrepreneurial journey, I have finally fell into my ‘sweet spot.’ Planning and coordinating has been a passion of mine since a very young age.
“I am the host of Camp Climb, a retreat for female creatives, as well as a highly curated ticketed vintage market called the Iowa Gathering (iowagathering.com). ... I am a (quasi) lifestyle blogger and online store owner (of) mainandsecond.com. I call all of this ‘side hustle,’ (typically working three days a week), which gives me an outlet to feed my creative side.
“I am married to my wonderful husband of five years. We reside on a five-acre hobby farm, and (I) am a mama to our three children, ages 7, 4 and 2. You can catch us doing our day-to-day on Instagram and Instagram story: @mainandsecond.
Q. What is Camp Climb?
A. “This is a retreat for female creatives or women looking to pursue a creative passion.”
Q. How did Camp Climb come to be?
A. “The joy of life, for me, is not found in stuff. I find happiness in experiences, which is how Camp Climb came to be. Living just minutes from the (renowned) Girl Scout Camp where our very first weekend retreat will be held, I kept having deep visions of something powerful happening here.
“I was craving a disconnection from the online world, building ‘in real life’ relationships, and being a part of a positive community eager to grow. I bet on the fact that I wasn’t the only one craving this, and acknowledged my gifts and talents: planning/coordinating, leading positive communities and igniting powerful connections. From this stemmed more precise planning and countless ‘brain dumps,’ which led to the creation of a one-of-a-kind retreat specifically for female creatives.”
Q. Does this camp event aim to “fix” something?
A. “Camp Climb is meant to create connections and ignite ideas through the powerful community coming together this August. We will all be ditching our phones and technology for most of the weekend in order to make real-life connections and really absorb our surroundings and get better in tune with ourselves. We hope people leave camp feeling more alive and in tune with themselves, grateful for useful connections, and energized from the positive community.”
Q. How do you foresee that Camp Climb will benefit those women who attend?
A. “Camp, for some, will be a restart to their business. Some will gain clearer vision for their business plan. Others will feel a recharge post-camp feeling like they can now move tremendous mountains just by simply taking a step back from the hustle. Above all, though, everyone will encounter greater self-love and worth through reflection, downtime and real conversations.”
Q. Radish is a health-focused publication with a broad approach to the idea of health. It seems like Camp Climb has a healthy focus also — perhaps in terms of making connections among women, for one thing... Please tell us how Camp Climb is healthy.
A. “There are great health benefits in slowing down, reflecting on your past to recognize great accomplishments and taking the time to map out what you want your future life to look like. Unplugging from technology will promote creation rather than consumption, and that is a key ingredient in order to experience growth. Unfortunately, though, as creatives, we don’t take the time to disconnect for a day, let alone a weekend. I, myself, am guilty.
“Powering down our phones and laptops has proven to reset and refocus our appreciation and gratitude for the lives we have been given and accomplishments earned. This is crucial for our mental health and well-being.”
Q. Food: It’s important, right? What will be available at camp?
A. “Food is so important! We are kicking off Friday night at camp with a ‘SWANKY backyard picnic.’” Breakfasts will be catered by a personal chef out of Wisconsin, Hicks says. There will be a healthy and energizing sack lunch Saturday, and snacks including energy bars and fruit throughout the weekend provided by sponsors.
“Day campers get to enjoy a cocktail/social hour and delicious snacks. Saturday evening, our weekend campers are getting full-on food-truck grub. Think wood-fire pizza and eclectic tacos. We are accommodating all food requests, (such as) vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, etcetera. Not only do we wish for the experience to be worthy of our camper’s time, but the food, menus, presentation and quality are exceptionally important to me, too.”
Q. There is bound to be a reader who will be interested in this, but have reservations for one reason or another about attending.
A. “I get it. Personal investment is a very hard concept to wrap our heads around. A retreat also sounds intimidating, especially walking into a group of lady strangers. Been there! I can honestly say from personal experiences, though, that the amount of growth I experience through stepping outside of my bubble and buying time for me has no price tag. There will never be regret in being bold and putting yourself out there.
“It is also comforting when you remind yourself that every other female is in the same boat as you and we are all here for the same reason: to connect, unplug, grow and be a part of something more than we can even see at this point.”
Q. Tell us anything else that potential campers need to know!
A. “If you come to camp with an open mind and positive energy, you will leave on cloud nine — no doubt. This retreat is a passion project for me. I don’t do it for the money. When someone pours every ounce of their heart into something and they aren’t in it for the money, beautiful and indescribable things just naturally happen. I hope I can help you dig into your deepest passions and help you represent the best side of yourself possible.”
Brandy Welvaert is a former editor of Radish.