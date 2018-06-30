God said, “‘Let there be light,’ and there was light,” thus beginning man’s quest to harness the sun’s power in one way or another.
One of the more successful crusaders in that quest is Moxie Solar, a solar energy company out of North Liberty, Iowa, with offices in Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Chicago, and Austin, Texas.
Moxie’s website describes the company as “a group of geeks, dorks, dinks and whiz kids who ‘moxie up’ every day to take on the challenges of a renewable energy future.” It prides itself on being the only company in the Midwest that handles all aspects of installing solar panels, including federal and state tax incentive applications, and interfacing with local utility companies. Once Moxie installs the panels, the property owner’s job is done.
According to Moxie’s Quad-Cities market president Julian Vandervelde, the company was born in 2012 and is the brainchild of Jason Hall, a young bank president and passionate green energy advocate in the Iowa City and North Liberty area. He spent his weekends selling and installing solar panels to local farmers under the company name Green Hall. (In those days, “green” had to be included in a business’ name to be taken seriously.)
During an installation, a customer told Hall he would like to recommend him to friends, but he would need to be more available and not depend on voicemails to connect with customers. It was time to “fish or cut bait,” so Hall left the finance industry and re-branded his company to Moxie Solar.
And he hasn’t looked back.
Presently, Vandervelde and Emily Hanrahan, director of sales, are the only two employees in the Davenport location, which opened about a year ago. Installations in the Quad-Cities are handled by crews out of the North Liberty office, but Vandervelde says if the Q-C market grows enough within the next year, it will warrant the addition of a crew of its own.
Moxie sells and installs solar arrays for residential, commercial and agricultural properties. Vandervelde indicates that half of his job is educating people, and the most common misconception is: “‘Oh, no. This stuff takes too long to pay back.’”
Quite the contrary, he says. Between federal and state tax incentives, rebates and the reduction of dependence on utility companies, payback can happen in three to four years in Iowa, and perhaps a mere six months in Illinois.
A common misconception in the Midwest is that we don’t have an adequate amount of sunlight for solar arrays to be viable. However, Moxie uses satellite imagery and a weather data website that allows the team to plot the best number and placement of the solar panels, as well as predict how much energy an installation will produce for the next 25 years.
Vandervelde — a former Iowa Hawkeye and NFL veteran — also is a very busy husband to his wife, Paula, and father to Azrael, 5, and Elondra, 2. In addition to his full-time job with Moxie, he is working on a Master of Business Administration degree; he coaches football at his alma mater, Davenport Central High School, and recently signed a contract with the Quad City Steamwheelers, a Champions Indoor Football team.
While “the bottom line” is “top of mind” with regard to solar energy, he says, he envisions how solar energy could transform low-income neighborhoods. As a coach, he has seen students who may only get one meal a day over the summer months, and believes communal solar arrays could service multiple residences, giving low-income families lower energy bills and more money in their pockets for their families.
Moxie is defined by Merriam-Webster as energy, pep, courage, determination and know-how. It’s clear that Jason Hall chose well when he re-branded his business — his team of experts completely fit the bill.
Chris Hicks is a frequent Radish contributor. For more information about Moxie Solar, visit moxiesolar.com.