You wash your clothes in cold water to save energy, and you use dryer balls to avoid chemical-laden dryer sheets. If you’re looking to make laundry day even more eco-friendly, check out the Cora Ball.
This doodad snags up to 35 percent of the microfibers that come off of your clothes in the wash. Because washing machines do not have filters or lint traps as dryers do, these microfibers end up in wastewater.
In a 2016 study published in Environmental Science & Technology, researchers said a single fleece jacket could shed up to 250,000 fibers each time it’s washed. According to the Cora Ball website (coraball.com), New York City could have 6.8 billion microfibers flooding its harbor daily.
These microfibers in our waterways do much more than contribute to the plastic that’s littering our oceans. An August 2015 study published by Nature, a scientific journal, says most debris found in fish and other seafood in North America contained fibers from textiles.
Off the top of my head, I have no idea how much of our clothes contain microfibers, but protecting our waterways is a high priority for me — especially because we live on an island in the Mississippi River. I also was motivated to try the Cora Ball because it was a Kickstarter project, and I want to help small businesses get off the ground, especially those that are eco-friendly. The balls are made in Vermont from 100-percent recycled plastic, according to its website.
The Cora Ball website offers a handy cheat-sheet graphic that shows the amount of microfibers a load of laundry can generate based on variables such as the type of washing machine, the temperature and hardness of water, and the amount and type of cleaning additives you use. I have a top-loader washer, which should generate “more fuzz,” but it doesn’t have a spindle, so I call it a draw. I use liquid detergent and fabric softener, so that pushes me more toward the “less fuzz” end of the spectrum. Powdered detergents and loads without fabric softener tend to generate more fibers.
I wash our clothes in cold water and we have a water softener, so there’s even fewer fibers to be generated, here. Hard, hot water would tip the scales the other way, according to the graphic. Obviously, big, fuzzy, fleecy sweaters will give off more fibers for the ball to grab than tank tops and shorts. My ball happened to arrive in May — just in time for warm-weather clothing. Laundry from households packed with long-haired folks and furry pets will have more fuzz to leave behind. That’s a toss-up here because we have short-haired dachshunds, and people with hair of various lengths.
When I ordered my Cora Ball, there was a roughly two-month wait for delivery. Now that the Kickstarter program has ended and the company is fully funded, the wait time is much shorter.
The ball itself is about as tall as my hand, and its directions advise that it should be left in the washing machine so it can collect fibers every time you wash. Having a product that I can just throw in and forget about is a big attraction for me. Patagonia, an outdoor clothing and gear company, also offers a solution to the microfiber problem, but its product requires you to place your microfiber clothing in a special bag. This would not be the best option for me. Not only would I forget to do this most of the time, if your item is larger than the bag, you may be out of luck.
I have had my Cora Ball for about three weeks now, and while it hasn’t caught as many fibers as you may see on the ball’s website, it has kept fuzz from our laundry out of our septic system. We’ve lived in our house for almost 19 years, and probably have done thousands of loads of laundry in that time, so it makes me wonder how many billions of microfibers are lurking in the system, or have gone zipping down the mighty Mississippi.
Cold weather eventually will return, and so will my family’s fleece and microfiber blankets. The dogs also curl up with us and our blankets, and something usually gets spilled on them, so they are washed often. It’ll be interesting to see how much gunk my Cora Ball collects by the end of the year!
Sharon Wren is an occasional Radish contributor. The Cora Ball retails for $29.99 for one ball, $85 for three balls or $215 for eight balls. Most households will only need one ball; commercial and industrial washers would benefit from using multiple balls. For more information, visit coraball.com.