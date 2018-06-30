If the use of poisonous herbicides to kill weeds and invasive plants really gets your goat, maybe it’s time to get a goat. Or goats.
Goats On The Go, that is.
Goats On The Go is a relatively new goats-for-hire venture founded in 2012 by two Central Iowa families, the Steeles and the Steenhoeks, to help control invasive plant growth. Those who need to rid an area of invasive plants may contact the company for a quote to see what it would cost for goats to eat that vegetation. Once the details are set, a company affiliate brings goats to the property to eat the plants, and the property owner has an environmentally friendly solution to their weed problem.
Aaron Steele, of Ames, says his family initially bought goats to keep his sons busy. It didn’t take long before he saw that their ability to clear invasive plants could become a profitable way to expand their farming operation.
He says goats and targeted grazing have long been used in the West to clear vegetation that could become fuel for wildfires. Goats actually thrive off of invasive plants, so having them eat invasive vegetation is a double bonus. For example, broadleaf weeds and brush are staples in a goat’s diet.
“Fewer herbicides are needed because the vegetation they consume isn’t consumed by other animals, and this is the best diet for the goats,” Steele says. “We’re also not using any land that is used for food crops or housing, so it’s a net increase in the food in the world.”
In addition to clearing invasive vegetation, managed goats do their work with little damage to desirable plants and are light-footed enough to step through rough terrain with little soil erosion. The only “by-product” they leave behind fertilizes the soil.
It wasn’t long after Goats On The Go’s inception that others began asking how they could get involved.
“Once we created our website, others contacted us wanting help creating their own goat business. We didn’t feel we were quite ready to give advice, but in 2016, we launched our first affiliate,” he says.
Lydia and Pete Whitman run an affiliate out of their farm near Calamus, Iowa. Lydia says she was watching the Farm Bureau Iowa Minute early one morning when she heard about the Goats On The Go operation.
“I remember saying, ‘there is no way you can make money with goats, right?’ Pete said we should call them and see what their method is … and now we are in our second year of chemical-free, all-natural vegetative management.”
She says she decided to get involved because it was an adventure they could enjoy with their children and really make their own.
“We love the outdoors, we are accustomed to working with livestock and we understand a lot of the challenges facing forested land management. The Goats On The Go business model is pretty adaptable and lets us focus on implementation instead of the burden of website building, large-scale marketing and promotion,” she says.
She adds that she also really enjoys the partnership within the organization. “The different members of Goats On The Go actually collaborate through a shared work-space app. We go back and forth with questions, celebrations, photos, ideas. Right now, there is an active thread on city zoning ordinances and how goats fit in, and another on nutritional management,” Whitman says.
One thing Steele and Whitman hope to see in the future for Goats On The Go is some expansion into the Illinois Quad-Cities area. Whitman says her plans specifically include being able to “maintain the local foothold and hopefully talk some goat owners in the Silvis/Moline/Rock Island area into getting involved.
“There is a lot of demand in Illinois, and we are already pretty booked with projects within 15 miles of our home farm. Another step is exploring Goats On The Go meat. As farmers, we look at sustainability in all sorts of ways, and this takes the cake for turning nuisance — aka poison ivy — into usable product: meat.”
Chris Cashion is a regular Radish contributor. For more information about Goats On The Go, visit goatsonthego.com or call 515-257-6846.