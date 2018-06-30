With every issue of Radish, I become more and more appreciative of our community.
In the Q-C area, we are surrounded by people who work every day to make our region a better place. I feel incredibly lucky that we at Radish get to tell the stories behind the people and their work every month in our magazine.
And this month’s issue is no different. It is packed with pieces on local folks improving access to solar energy (page xx); area farmers who lend their goats to munch on invasive plants (turn to page xx); local contractors working to build sustainable rooms and structures (page xx), and local park rangers who are passionate about conservation and encouraging the community to enjoy the outdoors. (Flip to page xx for a story on plants you’ll find on area trails.) The people who hail from the Radish region truly are amazing!
We’re turning another page in our calendars, and summer is hitting us with full force. Another Healthy Living Fair has come and gone, and we would like to thank everyone who came out to be a part of the event, whether as a reader, exhibitor or demonstrator. It is because of all of you that we are able to continue to tell the stories about the people and places around us! Without your support, we wouldn’t be here.
As we settle in to a new month, let’s take a moment to reflect on all of the good around us. We have a wonderful community working tirelessly to make the region a fun, healthy and supportive place to live. I, for one, am incredibly thankful for that. Cheers to July!
— Laura Anderson Shaw,