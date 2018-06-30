At our house, summer meals must be fast, delicious, and filling but light. We want our time to be spent playing softball, hiking trails or reading and relaxing in a hammock — not cooking meals from elaborate recipes in an already warm kitchen.
When I came across a recipe for zucchini patty sandwiches years ago, I knew immediately that they would fit our summertime bill. They're a kind of zucchini-packed falafel patty, so they check off your fiber and protein boxes with the chickpeas, and the zucchini means you're getting in a vegetable, which always is a win-win in my book.
They work well as a sandwich on a bun, in a pita, or alone. (They even make great late-night snacks you can eat straight from the fridge over the kitchen sink. I mean, I assume they do...)
I have found that the most time consuming part of preparing this dish is removing the seed coats from the chickpeas. I prefer to eat chickpeas this way because of the texture, but you don't have to! If you choose to remove the seed coats and miss a few, you easily can snag them with a fork once you've started to mash them.
Once you've mashed the chickpeas, simply stir in the other ingredients, smash the mix into patties and fry them up in a pan. Your kitchen will smell amazing, and your taste buds will rejoice. Enjoy!
Zucchini Patty Sandwiches
Serves 8
1 15.5-oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
1 zucchini, grated
1 small red onion, grated
1 egg, lightly whisked
1 tsp coarse salt
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
4 whole-wheat pitas, toasted
1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt
8 leaves tender lettuce
1 cup fresh mint leaves
In a bowl, mash chickpeas until smooth. Stir in breadcrumbs, zucchini, onion, egg and salt. Form into eight 4-by-1/2-inch patties.
Saute patties in oil until golden and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Halve pitas and stuff with patties, yogurt, lettuce and mint.
Recipe source: Whole Living, Sept. 2011