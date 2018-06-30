Summer is here. The days have gotten longer, and the native plants in our area have reached their full summer potential.
If you find yourself out and about in our region’s natural areas this summer, there are a handful of plants worth keeping an eye out for, and a handful you should avoid.
Here are some beauties to look for:
Black-eyed Susan
Black-eyed Susans are a native plant I’d gamble that you’ve heard of before. (If you are into the scientific name scene, they go by Rudbeckia hirta.) Many local parks, preserves and natural areas utilize these native wildflowers because of their hardy nature.
This plant will attract butterflies and bloom for a long time, so if you’re inclined, I suggest adding it to any garden, flower container or yard ornament.
Pale purple coneflower
Pale purple coneflowers, or Echinacea pallidas, are a sight to behold in the summertime. It is another native plant that is planted for decoration, but it also grows wild in the Quad-Cities.
They are very hardy plants that also are great additions to any flowerbed. The flowers attract pollinators just as well as the black-eyed Susan, and they look pretty good planted together, too. And, if you forget to water it, after a while it will do just fine because native plants are used to the crazy Midwestern weather, and generations of the plants have survived and adapted to give you the plants we see today.
Native cactus
Did you know Illinois is home to a native cactus? Opuntia humifusa can be found in certain spots along the Great River Trail’s northernmost and southernmost ends. (The trail runs beside the Mississippi River from Sunset Park in Rock Island to where Whiteside County begins, according to qctrails.org.)
For those who walk barefooted, this plant also goes by the name of the Devil’s tongue.
This cactus is another plant that is great for gardens that have sandier soil. Just like the coneflower and black-eyed Susan, it does not need any water after it has established itself.
Deciding whether a plant is inherently bad is a dilemma in itself. A weed is just a plant out of place, and what can be considered good to one may not be for another.
However, there are some plants that can cause itchy rashes and painful blisters should you come into contact with them. Here are a couple to watch for:
Poison ivy
I would guess that if I said “leaves of three,” you would respond with “let it be.” Poison ivy (or Toxicodendron radicans) is one of those plants that if you have a reaction to them, you remember the plant — and the reaction — for some time.
If you are one of the lucky few who doesn’t experience a reaction after touching this plant, pat yourself on the back, because you are immune to an experience that is unlike any other. If you experience a reaction after coming into contact with the plant, don’t freak out. Treat the area as though it had touched olive oil: a firm scrubbing with dish soap will remove the toxin, and a lukewarm-cool shower will help rinse it off.
Seek medical attention if needed.
Poison ivy is kind of cool in its own way, though, because of its adaptability. It can grow as a vine, shrub and as a tree, depending on what the plant needs and wants when it begins to grow.
Poison parsnip
Wild parsnip, or Pastinaca sativa, is another species you should look out for this time of year. Contact with this invasive plant causes a severe allergic reaction to the skin, especially when it is mixed with sunlight. If you get the plant’s sap on your skin, and then that skin is exposed to sunlight, it will blister. The blisters will pop and cause new blisters, and this will continue until your body is able to get rid of it, or a doctor intervenes.
If I haven’t scared you enough by now, the least I can do is give you a good idea of what to look for with this plant. Have you ever spotted a pale yellow flower that looks kind of pretty in roadside ditches or banks? If that flower is on a long stalk composed of a flower head with smaller stalks and even smaller yellow flowers, it’s probably a parsnip.
Most people come into contact with these plants while wearing shorts and walking through tall grass, or mowing ditches. I don’t have any short-term treatment suggestions other than to see a doctor when you can; they will know what to do.
Plant native and explore
Now, more than ever, I ask that if you decide to plant anything for decoration or enjoyment, please plant native. Many plants and animals depend on and need native species to survive and thrive.
So many awesome plants call our backyards home, so get up, get outside and check them out.
Ross Smith is an assistant park ranger at Illiniwek Forest Preserve in Hampton.