It’s not just in Harry Potter’s world. Wands are becoming part of the Quad-Cities culture.
Monica Delp, of Bettendorf, showed off her wand collection to a capacity crowd last month at Spellbound in The District, 1700 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
Delp not only uses wands; she makes and sells them through her business, New Age Stone Age. Her June 2 class, arranged by Spellbound’s owner Sarah Jacoby, included a discussion of wands’ history, styles, and how and why they are used.
“Every witch should have at least one (wand),” Delp laughed.
A wand is an energetic tool of any length or width which may be used to focus intent and what is often described as “subtle energy” to bring about change in oneself, in others and one’s environment, Delp said. They can be fashioned from a multitude of designs and materials such as wood, metal, or anything which will conduct subtle energy.
Plastics and other materials also can be used to fashion wands, she said, but generally are not because of their insulating properties. Leather is used in some designs to insulate the energy field of the practitioner from the wand, she said.
Delp said a wand in itself is not magic. Instead, it is used as a conduit to focus and direct energy.
“Since ancient times, wands have been used for healing by healers all over the world,” she said. “Healing wands gather and direct energy as well as direction of power, consecrations and blessings.
“Many cultures carried and walked with staffs,” she said. “Native Americans carried thicker clubs and used them for medicine. Different types of wands were used for different purposes and times of years.
“From a naturalist perspective, the type of wood a person might choose for a personal wand was tied to the zodiac and wands became part of the tarot for divination,” Delp said.
According to Delp, wands have been known to be in existence for 33,000 years. Today, she said, they are being used in addition to pointers to give emphasis, by masseuses and in acupuncture, for the gridding of crystals and with stones in general for grounding and protection.
Many people use wands to self-medicate, she said.
“My husband is used to seeing me roll a crystal wand on my forehead when I have a headache, or place the point of a wand into a pressure point when I have a pain,” she said.
Delp said a wand usually is made of stone or crystal, with its tip placed on a pressure point on the body. A wand also can be rolled over the body to help remove trapped heavy energy.
Massaging the body with a wand helps to release tension from the body, Delp said, while at the same time transferring the wand’s healing energy to the body. Smooth wands rounded on at least one end are the best for massage healing, she said, because they will not scratch or cause other discomfort to the body.
Sometimes wands may be laid on a recipient to balance the energy system or to open the chakra chain, Delp said. They also may be used as a meditation aid.