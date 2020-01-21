Quincy tops Geneseo boys to forge four-way tie atop Big 6

Quincy’s victory forged a four-way tie for first place heading into Friday’s games, which will signal the midpoint of the 14-game conference slate. The Blue Devils (11-6) are tied with Geneseo, Galesburg and Rock Island at 4-2 in league play.

“We told these guys you can’t have opportunities like this slip away, where you get yourself in a hole and don’t play very well,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “Not in this conference. You just can’t do it. They’re learning, but at the same time, we’re missing some opportunities.”

The Blue Devils didn’t squander their opportunity to take control with Rivera on the bench.

Quincy led 9-7 when Rivera, the Colorado State signee who leads the WB6 in scoring at 26.7 points per game, picked up his second foul charging into Jeremiah Talton with 3:56 to go in the first quarter. The Blue Devils went on a 9-2 run to end the quarter, and it was part of a 16-2 spurt.

“After all that happened, we had to put our hearts into this in order to get a win,” Talton said.