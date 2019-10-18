Tonight: 7 p.m. at Almquist Field. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: With their forfeit win over Moline, the Rocks get an official shutout with a 1-0 victory. That takes the RI defensive average from 26.9 points per game (tied for sixth in the league) to 21.9 (third in the WB6). ... The Blue Devils are one of the most balanced teams in the league with 218 rushing attempts and 180 passes ... Quincy QB Lucas Reis (1,177 yards, 18 TDs) has thrown for 400 more yards than the second-best QB, United Township's Daslah Geadeyan. ... The Rocks are third best in the league with 944 passing yards and 10 TDs.