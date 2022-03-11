Tags
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
Agents with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Davenport Police tactical teams took three people into custody early Wednesday after serving a search warrant on a residence in the 2200 block of West 36th Street.
One of two teenagers convicted in the 2005 murder of Adrianne Reynolds has had another day in court, but his sentence will remain the same.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
The Junior Board of Rock Island held its 83rd Annual Junior Board Mardi Gras Charity Ball on February 26 at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
A man killed by gunfire Friday near Hamilton Elementary School died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to preliminary autopsy results.
The attack happened during a “4-hour violent crime spree” that terrorized 13 other victims, said Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad, who denied bail for Pedro Mendiola, 21, and Moises Barrios, 23, on Friday afternoon during a court hearing.
STERLING — Jase Whiteman picked the perfect night to have perhaps the basketball game of his life.
An Iowa banking executive accused of attempting to defraud the Small Business Administration has been sentenced to nine months in prison and ordered to pay $4.5 million in restitution.
The Bettendorf High School boys basketball program and head coach Curtis Clark are no stranger to having a Division I basketball recruit walking the halls.
