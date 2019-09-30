Coming into the 2019 prep season, Erie-Prophetstown cross country coach Elizabeth Green knew that numbers would be an issue with her girls' squad.
However, the old saying about quality topping quantity comes to mind when it comes to the Panther girls' harriers as they prepare for today's Three Rivers Conference Meet at Rockridge High School.
After finishing second behind Orion last year, the Panthers look to make their push for the conference championship, as five of the six who competed last year will be toeing the starting line this afternoon in Edgington.
"Honestly, I didn't know how we were going to do (at the start of the year)," said Green. "Some of the girls were looking strong, but some didn't run as much in the summer as they normally do. I felt like as long as we stayed healthy, we should do well. We just had to keep them healthy."
With six runners, E-P has managed to stay healthy and remain competitive as it looks to challenge defending champion Orion, which topped the Panthers by 17 points to win last year's Three Rivers team title.
"We've run a few meets with them, and they're looking really good, really strong," Green said of the Chargers. "They're going to be pretty tough. We're just looking to do our best, and give it a shot. If it gives us the title, that's the goal, but if not, they'll be happy just to do well."
Erie-Prophetstown does have the firepower to compete with Orion. Half of its lineup — senior Makayla Dornbush, junior Jorden Robinson and sophomore Dylan Chandler — earned all-conference honors last year, with Robinson taking fourth and Dornbush missing the top 10 by seven seconds.
Dornbush and fellow seniors Kaitlin Hanrahan and Olivia Miniel provide the Panthers with a solid bedrock of experience.
"This group enjoys being together, and they encourage each other," said Green. "They're focused on running their best."
Green and her harriers are looking ahead to today's conference meet with greater interest, being as they have never run on the Rockridge course before.
"We've got a map of the course, and we're checking it out," she said. "We'll just have to see what happens."