8. Quad-Cities Farm Show 2020

The 29th Quad Cities Farm Show, which began Sunday, Jan. 19, continues Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. It features more than 200 ag companies exhibiting long line, short line, seeds, supplies, chemicals, livestock equipment, grain handling, storage buildings, replacement parts, trucks, seed tenders and outdoor power equipment. Admission is free. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Free.