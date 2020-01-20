You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
8. Quad-Cities Farm Show 2020
View Comments

8. Quad-Cities Farm Show 2020

  • Updated

The 29th Quad Cities Farm Show, which began Sunday, Jan. 19, continues Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. It features more than 200 ag companies exhibiting long line, short line, seeds, supplies, chemicals, livestock equipment, grain handling, storage buildings, replacement parts, trucks, seed tenders and outdoor power equipment. Admission is free. Hours are  9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Free.

9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, and 9 a.m. util 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island. Free.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News