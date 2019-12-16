QC SPORTS SHORTS

PREP GIRLS' BASKEYBALL
Riverdale 57, Camanche 16: Sydney Garrett and Shae Hanrahan led the Rams with 14 points each in Monday's lopsided non-conference victory. The Rams led 35-11 at halftime and scored more points in both of the first two quarters than Camanche scored in the entire game.
“Our first-half defense did a great job,” Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said. “The defense led right into offense for a good rhythm.”
The Rams are now 7-1 and host Morrison on Thursday.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
Mount Mercy 70, SAU 68: The Fighting Bees led 38-37 at halftime, but dropped a close non-conference game on the road. Former United Township prep Jake Meeske led SAU with 16 points and went 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point line. Warren Allen came off of the bench and scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Former Moline prep Bailey Basala and Dennis McKinney led Mount Mercy's scoring with 19 points each. SAU falls to 10-4 and Mount Mercy levels out the season at 6-6.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Augie's Jones nabs weekly honor: A terrific game in Augustana’s 86-80 win over 22nd-ranked Illinois Wesleyan Sunday earned senior Lex Jones (Marist HS, Chicago, Ill.) the CCIW women's basketball Player of the Week honors. the win moved Augie to 6-5, 2-1 in CCIW play.
Jones had game highs in points (24), rebounds (14) and steals (six) and a team high with five assists in the Vikings’ only contest of the week.
The 5-foot, 7-inch senior is off to a tremendous start in league play. She is tied for the CCIW lead in steals (4.0 spg), ranks second in scoring (20.0 ppg) and rebounding (12.3 rpg) and third in field goal percentage (.512) and assists (4.3 apg). Through 11 games overall, Jones leads Augustana in scoring (15.8 ppg), rebounding (9.5 rpg), field goal percentage (.459), assists (37) and steals (39).
A two-time Viking MVP, Jones was a first team All-CCIW selection a year ago when she led the league in rebounding with an average of 8.8 per game.