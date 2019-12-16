QC SPORTS SHORTS

PREP GIRLS' BASKEYBALL

Riverdale 57, Camanche 16: Sydney Garrett and Shae Hanrahan led the Rams with 14 points each in Monday's lopsided non-conference victory. The Rams led 35-11 at halftime and scored more points in both of the first two quarters than Camanche scored in the entire game.

“Our first-half defense did a great job,” Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said. “The defense led right into offense for a good rhythm.”

The Rams are now 7-1 and host Morrison on Thursday.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Mount Mercy 70, SAU 68: The Fighting Bees led 38-37 at halftime, but dropped a close non-conference game on the road. Former United Township prep Jake Meeske led SAU with 16 points and went 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point line. Warren Allen came off of the bench and scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Former Moline prep Bailey Basala and Dennis McKinney led Mount Mercy's scoring with 19 points each. SAU falls to 10-4 and Mount Mercy levels out the season at 6-6.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL