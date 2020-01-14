QC Sports Shorts

Prep boys' basketball
Rockridge 73, Bureau Valley 21: Jenson Whiteman put up a game-high 25 points as the Rockridge Rockets dominated Bureau Valley 73-21.
Cole Rusk was the only other Rocket with double-digit points as he added in 12 in the victory.
Wethersfield 70, West Central 66 (OT): The Wethersfield Flying Geese escaped with a win over West Central 70-66 in overtime.
Coltin Quagliano bailed the Flying Geese out with 35 points in the game, including four in overtime, with teammate Brady Kelley chipping in another 17.
Waylon Bryant added a solid 10 points for Wethersfield.
Prep girls’ bowling
Rock Island 3011, United Township 2842: Led by Carli Gordon with a high game of 202 pins and a high three-game series of 547, Rock Island took home a win over United Township on Tuesday.
The high game and three-game honors went to the Panthers’ Regina Harmening who bowled 236 pins in one match and 566 over three.
Prep boys' swimming
Moline 91, Davenport Central 79: The Moline Maroons outswam Davenport Central 91-79 with Remington Greko picking up two solo wins in the 50 freestyle (22.07) and 100 free (48.39).
Steven Klumb also added in two solo wins for the Maroons, claiming the 200 freestyle (1:52.99) and the 500 freestyle (5:04.14) titles.
QC college men’s basketball
Black Hawk 64, Kishwaukee 56: Led by 15 points from Kiir Mabor, the Braves overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat Kishwaukee on Tuesday.
Black Hawk, which also received 14 points from Nolan Griffin, moved to 8-10, 1-1 in conference.
“With the injuries we are battling right now, I’m proud of the guys for finding a way to win a conference game, which is never easy,” Black Hawk Coach Darren Bizarri said. “The first half was very disjointed offensively and defensively and the guys made some nice adjustments down the stretch.”
QC college women’s basketball
Black Hawk 84, Kishwaukee 43: Black Hawk grabbed a 43-21 halftime lead and never looked back on is way to a blowout win Tuesday.
Sydney Hannam put up a game-high 32 points for the Bravettes with Megan Teal dropping 17 and Margie Villaruz chipping in 13.