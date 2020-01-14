QC Sports Shorts

Prep boys' basketball

Rockridge 73, Bureau Valley 21: Jenson Whiteman put up a game-high 25 points as the Rockridge Rockets dominated Bureau Valley 73-21.

Cole Rusk was the only other Rocket with double-digit points as he added in 12 in the victory.

Wethersfield 70, West Central 66 (OT): The Wethersfield Flying Geese escaped with a win over West Central 70-66 in overtime.

Coltin Quagliano bailed the Flying Geese out with 35 points in the game, including four in overtime, with teammate Brady Kelley chipping in another 17.

Waylon Bryant added a solid 10 points for Wethersfield.

Prep girls’ bowling

Rock Island 3011, United Township 2842: Led by Carli Gordon with a high game of 202 pins and a high three-game series of 547, Rock Island took home a win over United Township on Tuesday.

The high game and three-game honors went to the Panthers’ Regina Harmening who bowled 236 pins in one match and 566 over three.

Prep boys' swimming