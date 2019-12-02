Prep girls' basketball
Mercer County 47, Orion 19: Karli Stineman led the Golden Eagles with 19 points in their non-conference win over the Chargers. Ericka Sedam was close behind with 14 points and went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Courtney Farwell was Orion's leading scorer with six. Mercer County moved to 5-3 and Orion dropped to 2-4.
Knoxville 36, Sherrard 35: Sherrard's Sydney Adamson had 10 points, but the Tigers fell just short in their comeback bid against the Blue Bullets. Sherrard trailed 22-14 at halftime. Carley Whitsell led the team in rebounds with eight and also scored eight points on 4-of-5 from the field.
QC college men
Southeastern 93, Black Hawk 56: The Black Hawk Braves (5-5) trailed 44-22 at halftime and shot 21-of-56 from the field in their loss to Southeastern. Nolan Griffin led the team with 13 points on 4-of-10 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line.
Prep girls' bowling
United Township 1923, Kewanee 1417: The Panthers were led by a two-game series of 427 from senior Ashlyn Burkeybile in their win over the Boilermakers. Burkeybile was the only bowler with a game over 200, of which she had two, including a 223.