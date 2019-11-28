PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Moline 58, Madison 50: The Moline Maroons erased a 46-43 deficit after three quarters, using a huge 15-4 fourth frame to roll to the win at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament. Ryne Schimmel was Moline's only double-figure scorer, finishing with 14 points.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Midwest Central 73, Kewanee 38: A close game got away from the Kewanee Boiler Girls in the second and third quarters as Midwest Central hit 12 3-pointers. Haley Heeren led Kewanee with 9 points.
COLLEGE
Iowa opens season ticket sales: Season tickets for the 2020 Iowa football season will go on sale Monday at hawkeyesports.com/2020football with prices unchanged from the 2019 season.
Tickets for the general public are set at $415 for seven home games, while faculty and staff tickets cost $345 and students will have the option of purchasing a $150 season ticket or a $130 six-game ticket that does not include a Nov. 28 home game against Wisconsin during Thanksgiving break.
A new season ticket in the third level of the north end zone is also being offered for $335.
The season ticket renewal process runs through March 31, with fans getting the opportunity to change or upgrade seat locations beginning in April.
Two digital season ticket packages, the Fight for Iowa pass at $275 and a new young alumni pass designed for Iowa alums from the last three years that will be offered for $225 per seat. Both digital season ticket passes will go on sale on April 13.
Mini-plans will return, going on sale June 3, followed by single-game tickets — priced between $50-95 depending on the opponent — later in the summer.
CCAC adds 16th member: Lincoln College, which transitioned from a two-year college to a four-year institution in 2018, has been accepted into membership in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The school based in Lincoln, Ill., will become the 16th member of the conference, which includes St. Ambrose. Lincoln sponsors 21 sports and will begin competition in the CCAC in the 2020-21 school year.
The Lynx will compete in the CCAC in men's and women's basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, indoor and outdoor track and field and volleyball as well as baseball and softball.