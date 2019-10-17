Prep girls’ volleyball
E-P beats Kewanee: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers beat the Kewanee Boiler Girls 20-25, 25-9, 25-17 in Three Rivers Conference action. Ella Heyvaert had eight kills, three aces, nine digs and two blocks for the Panthers. Kendal Bennison had four kills, six digs, and 13 assists for the Boiler Girls, who drop to 12-15-1 on the season.
Annawan tops Ridgewood: The Annawan Bravettes beat the Ridgewood Spartans 25-15, 25-20 in Lincoln Trail Conference play. Brecken Adamson led the Bravettes in aces (2) and assists (4), while teammate Madi Jones paced the team with 13 digs.
BV over Hall: The Bureau Valley Storm topped the Hall Lady Red Devils 25-15, 25-9 behind Lauren Wirth’s two-ace, four-dig, and 18-assist performance. Sam Bohm added in four kills and two blocks to help the Storm improve to 19-11.