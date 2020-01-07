QC sports shorts

SPHL

Storms' Fries earns weekly honor: Quad City Storm forward Connor Fries was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL player of the week Tuesday, the first time in franchise history the Storm have had a player receive the weekly honor.

Fries, 24, scored six goals, including recording his first professional hat trick, added two assists and was plus-7 in three games last week, helping the Storm pick up five of a possible six points, going 2-0-1.

The Centerville, Massachusetts, native currently has seven goals and six assists in 18 games of his rookie year and leads all rookies with a plus-15 rating.

Prep girls' basketball

United Township 62, LaSalle-Peru 36: United Township built a 39-19 halftime lead and never looked back as they defeated LaSalle-Peru 62-36.

Jade Hunter had a game-high 24 points, and teammate Jasmine Bell added in 17 as the Panthers improve to 7-14 on the season.

Prep boys' basketball

Rockridge 59, Monmouth-Roseville 57: The Rockridge Rockets took home a close 59-57 win over the Monmouth-Roseville Titans behind Nate Henry’s 24 points.