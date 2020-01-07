QC sports shorts

SPHL
Storms' Fries earns weekly honor: Quad City Storm forward Connor Fries was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL player of the week Tuesday, the first time in franchise history the Storm have had a player receive the weekly honor.
Fries, 24, scored six goals, including recording his first professional hat trick, added two assists and was plus-7 in three games last week, helping the Storm pick up five of a possible six points, going 2-0-1.
The Centerville, Massachusetts, native currently has seven goals and six assists in 18 games of his rookie year and leads all rookies with a plus-15 rating.
Prep girls' basketball
United Township 62, LaSalle-Peru 36: United Township built a 39-19 halftime lead and never looked back as they defeated LaSalle-Peru 62-36.
Jade Hunter had a game-high 24 points, and teammate Jasmine Bell added in 17 as the Panthers improve to 7-14 on the season.
Prep boys' basketball
Rockridge 59, Monmouth-Roseville 57: The Rockridge Rockets took home a close 59-57 win over the Monmouth-Roseville Titans behind Nate Henry’s 24 points.
Jenson Whiteman also broke into double-digits for the Rockets, scoring 19 points including hitting three shots from behind the arc.
Rashaun King was the leading scorer for the Titans with 18 points. Quincy Talivaa and Jack Thompson were also in double-digits for Monmouth-Roseville with 11.
Prep boys' swimming
Sterling 112, Rock Island 74: Shay Wright picked up the lone solo win in the 500 free posting a time of 5:17.83, and Rock Island fell to Sterling 112-74.
The Rocks also picked up a win in the 400 freestyle relay with Ryan Nickel, Cade Barnes, Lucas Rettig and Shay Wright combining for a time of 3:35.95, almost 2 seconds ahead of second place.
Moline 105, LaSalle-Peru 75: Moline outswam LaSalle-Peru on their way to a 105-75 victory.
The Maroons won all but three events on the day, including two wins apiece from Remington Greko (200 IM, 2:03.42; 100 freestyle, 48.09) and Steven Klumb (200 freestyle, 1:51.69; 500 freestyle, 5:01.04).
QC college men’s basketball
Black Hawk 85, Loras JV 82: Delaney Little nailed the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left on the clock as the Black Hawk Braves beat Loras JV 85-82.
The 2018 United Township graduate finished the game with 35 points, including four 3-pointers, and shot 9-10 from the free throw line.
Moline grad Nolan Griffin scored 19 points — 17 of which came in the first half — and Derez Tipler put up 13 points as the Braves got Coach Bizarri his 200th win at Black Hawk and improved to 7-9 on the season.
QC college women’s basketball
Illinois Central 94, Black Hawk 57: For one half, Tuesday's game between Black Hawk and Illinois Central was a close, hard-fought contest.
Then the third quarter happened.
The Cougars outscored the Braves 35-4 in the third on their way to a blowout win.
The Cougars crucially turned 27 turnovers into 45 points and held a 14-3 edge in second chance points as they out-rebounded the Braves 46-32.
Megan Teal led Black Hawk with 15 points with Margie Villaruz (13) and Jessica Stice (10) joined her in double figures.