QC SPORTS SHORTS

Prep boys' swimming
Rock Island 112, UTHS 73: Rock Island won nine of the 11 events to easily outdistance Western Big 6 Conference rival United Township in the dual meet. Cade Barnes and Shay Wright each won two open events – Barnes nabbing gold in the 200- (2:01.91) and 500-freestyle (5:38.91) events and Wright topping the 100 free (53.77) and 100 back (1:02.54). Lucas Rettig won the 200 IM (2:18.51) and Nick Rettig won the 100 breast (1:09.80) and also swam on the victorious 400 free relay (3:47.10) with Barnes and Jay Richardson. UT's winners were Auden Webb in the 1-meter diving (126.35 points) and the 200 medley relay (Mateo Garcia, Alex Pyevich, Ethan Hergert, Josh Mottet, 2:03.24).
Prep wrestling
Kewanee 51, Newman 24: Kadin Rednour picked up the only decision of the match, snagging a 9-5 win at 132-pounds over Mason Glaudel that led the Kewanee Boilermakers to the dual-meet victory.
Erie-Prophetstown triangular: The Alleman Pioneers won both of their matches in the E-P triangular, defeating The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers 46-36 and Illini Bluffs 45-36. Billy Taylor picked up two pins at 132 pounds, needing just a solid two minutes of mat time.
The E-P Panthers went 1-1 on the evening, beating Illini Bluffs 51-24 as Tyler Smith picked up the fastest pin, beating his opponent in 54 seconds.
Prep boys’ basketball
Ridgewood 68, West Prairie 65: The Ridgewood Spartans pushed past West Prairie behind Ganon Greenman’s game high 24 points. Lucas Kessinger and Mitchell Brooks both topped double-digit points for the Spartans, hitting 13 and 11 respectively.
Midwest League
Moore speaks at Bandits' hot stove: Dayton Moore, beginning his 14th season as the general manager of the Kansas City Royals and a Moline High School graduate, will be the featured speaker at the Quad-Cities River Bandits inaugural charity hot stove dinner on Jan. 29.
Tickets go on sale Monday for the dinner, and seating will be limited to the first 300 people. Tickets are priced at $50 for River Bandits season ticket holders and $60 for the general public will all proceeds benefiting the Genesis Philanthropy Family Connects program. Tickets for a table of eight are also available for $600, which includes a certificate for a free suite to use at any River Bandits home game in April.
The event runs from 5:30-8 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park and includes a silent auction. Tickets can be obtained by emailing River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly at Joe@RiverBandits.com or by phone at 563-333-2768.
Any remaining tickets will go on sale in person at Modern Woodmen Park beginning on Jan. 6.