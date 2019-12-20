QC SPORTS SHORTS

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Prep boys’ basketball

Ridgewood 68, West Prairie 65: The Ridgewood Spartans pushed past West Prairie behind Ganon Greenman’s game high 24 points. Lucas Kessinger and Mitchell Brooks both topped double-digit points for the Spartans, hitting 13 and 11 respectively.

Midwest League

Moore speaks at Bandits' hot stove: Dayton Moore, beginning his 14th season as the general manager of the Kansas City Royals and a Moline High School graduate, will be the featured speaker at the Quad-Cities River Bandits inaugural charity hot stove dinner on Jan. 29.

Tickets go on sale Monday for the dinner, and seating will be limited to the first 300 people. Tickets are priced at $50 for River Bandits season ticket holders and $60 for the general public will all proceeds benefiting the Genesis Philanthropy Family Connects program. Tickets for a table of eight are also available for $600, which includes a certificate for a free suite to use at any River Bandits home game in April.

The event runs from 5:30-8 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park and includes a silent auction. Tickets can be obtained by emailing River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly at Joe@RiverBandits.com or by phone at 563-333-2768.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale in person at Modern Woodmen Park beginning on Jan. 6.

