Prep boys' basketball

Ridgewood 47, Riverdale 34: Gannon Greenman led the Spartans with 23 points and went 12-15 from the free-throw line in Ridgewood's win over the Rams in the United Tournament. Mitchell Brooks also had double-digits for Ridgewood with 12 points, going 6-7 from the charity stripe. No Riverdale players recorded more than 10 points.