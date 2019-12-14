QC Sports Shorts from Saturday

Prep girls' bowling
Rocks take first at Panther Invite: Heather Motley and Sarah Stevonovic led Rock Island to the team title at the Panther Invite. The Rocks finished with 5522, well ahead of second-place Wauconda's 5090. Coach Jim Braet was happy with his team's performance, saying that it took contributions from everyone on the squad.
“We bowled pretty solid as a team today,” Braet said. “When one person was having a down game, someone else picked it up. There weren’t any fantastic scores, but they were overall pretty good.”
United Township’s Ashlyn Burkeybile took the high game with a 245. She was third on the leaderboard behind Motley’s 1189 and a 1270 from Jasmine McKeel of Wauconda. Stevonovic finished at 1163 and was fourth overall.
Prep boys’ basketball
Annawan 93, Leland 11: The Annawan Braves logged the 93-11 decisive victory over winless Leland with a 31-point first quarter. Mason Matney paced the Braves with 17 points while teammate Rhett Hulick added 12. The Braves are 6-2, while Leland falls to 0-9.
Wethersfield 63, Henry 59: Coltin Quagliano scored a game-high 33 points and nailed four of the teams seven 3s to help lift the Wethersfield Flying Geese to a 63-59 win over Henry. Kale Nelson scored 12 for the Geese and they improve to 4-3.
Rockridge 44, Mercer County 32: Jenson Whiteman led the Rockridge Rockets to a victory of the Mercer County Golden Eagles 44-32 behind his game-high 24 points. Owen Relander and Cade Sharp both topped the scoring for the Golden Eagles with seven points a piece.
Prep girls’ basketball
Amboy 62, E-P 10: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers couldn’t get much going against Amboy, falling 62-10. Alex Cannaro drilled the only 3 for the Panthers and scored three points in the loss.
Mercer County 41, Rockridge 31: The Mercer County Golden Eagles defeated the Rockridge Rockets in a game ultimately decided by the Golden Eagles' 16-point third quarter. Karli Stineman and Ericka Sedam were both in double digit points for the Golden Eagles with 14 and 10, respectively. Madison Heisch paced the Rockets with 12 points.
Prep boys’ swimming
Pretzel invite: At Freeport’s annual Pretzel Invite, the Rock Island Rocks had 265 points placing second in an event that was won by the Sterling Golden Warriors, who had 298. Ryan Nickel placed second in the 100 backstroke for the Rocks with a time of 57.84. Connor Bryan, repping the Kewanee Boilermakers who placed eighth in the event with 71 points, placed second in the 50 free (23.46) and third in the 100 butterfly (57.35).