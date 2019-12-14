QC Sports Shorts from Saturday

Prep girls' bowling

Rocks take first at Panther Invite: Heather Motley and Sarah Stevonovic led Rock Island to the team title at the Panther Invite. The Rocks finished with 5522, well ahead of second-place Wauconda's 5090. Coach Jim Braet was happy with his team's performance, saying that it took contributions from everyone on the squad.

“We bowled pretty solid as a team today,” Braet said. “When one person was having a down game, someone else picked it up. There weren’t any fantastic scores, but they were overall pretty good.”

United Township’s Ashlyn Burkeybile took the high game with a 245. She was third on the leaderboard behind Motley’s 1189 and a 1270 from Jasmine McKeel of Wauconda. Stevonovic finished at 1163 and was fourth overall.

Prep boys’ basketball

Annawan 93, Leland 11: The Annawan Braves logged the 93-11 decisive victory over winless Leland with a 31-point first quarter. Mason Matney paced the Braves with 17 points while teammate Rhett Hulick added 12. The Braves are 6-2, while Leland falls to 0-9.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up