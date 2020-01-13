QC Sports Shorts from Monday

Prep girls' basketball

Rock Island 84, Macomb 47: A 27-point second quarter was all the Lady Rocks needed to roll past the Bombers in non-conference action. Up 18-10 after a quarter, Rock Island's big second pushed the lead to 20 at intermission as Rocky rolled to its seventh straight win. Emily Allison led the Rocks (17-6) with 19 points, Ella Engholm added 17 and Hannah Simmer notched 15.

Fulton 33, Rockridge 30: Kierney McDonald led all-scorers with 14 points, but could not lead the Rockets to victory against the Steamers in Three Rivers Conference West Division play. Fulton outscored Rockridge 21-12 in the second half to secure the victory. Emily Schipper led Fulton with 13 points and went 5-of-8 from the line.

Annawan 57, Mercer County 54: Free throw success carried the Bravettes past the Golden Eagles in LTC action. Annawan went 19-of-32 from the free-throw line as Mercer County committed 23 fouls in the game. Keagan Rico and Reese Randall each had 13 points for hosting Annawan. Karli Stineman led all scorers with 20 points. It was a big win for Annawan, which is seeded fourth in the upcoming LTC Tournament, as the Golden Eagles are seeded second.

Midwest Central 69, Monmouth-Roseville 68: The Mon-Rose Titans outscored Midwest Central 20-15 in the fourth quarter, but came up short of completing the comeback. The Titans' Carly Gillen had 28 points and led all scorers. Mady Harper led Central with 25 points.

