QC Sports Shorts from Monday

Prep girls' basketball

Mercer County 66, Ridgewood 29: The Golden Eagles took a 23-10 lead after the first quarter and coasted to the Lincoln Trail Conference victory over the Spartans. With 2:21 left in the first quarter, Karli Stineman scored her 1,000th career point for Mercer County and finished with 20 in the game. Tatum Miller led Ridgewood with nine points.

Monmouth-Roseville 78, Macomb 39: The Mon-Rose Titans had two players score more than 20 points in their West Central Conference win over the Bombers. Carly Gillen had 22 and Riley Huston scored 25 as Mon-Rose doubled up the score. The Titans led 54-20 at halftime.

Sherrard 41, Fulton 34: The Tigers nabbed the Three Rivers Conference West victory over the Steamers on the backs of their free-throw shooting. Sherrard went 17-of-26 from the charity stripe and capitalized on 18 fouls committed by Fulton, which made just seven free throws. Taylor Barber led Sherrard with 12 points and Emily Schipper led the Steamers with 11.

Prep girls' bowling

Geneseo 2792, Mendota 2316: The victorious Maple Leafs were led by a 3-game series of 536 from Madison Holevoet in their win over Mendota. Holevoet scored a 207 in her first game of the day. Geneseo's Jenah Hart had the top score of the day with a 213 in her second game.

