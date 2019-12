Prep boys' basketball

Rockridge 55, Sherrard 49: The Rockridge Rockets held their third quarter lead through a flurry of offensive production in their Three Rivers West victory over rival Sherrard. Jenson Whiteman led Rockridge with 24 points, 14 of those coming in the final quarter of play. Rockridge outscored Sherrard 22-20 in the fourth quarter. Sherrard was led by Eli Hofman who had 18 points, including five 3-pointers.