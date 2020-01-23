QC sports briefs

All three girls are registered to compete at this weekend's girls state tournament in Waverly.

Prep girls’ bowling

United Township 3147, Galesburg 2695: Regina Harmening took home high game with a 243 and high series honors with a 670 as the UT Panthers as they defeated the Galesburg Silver Streaks 3147-2695. UT's Ashlyn Burkeybile added a nice 637 series to the team effort. Burkeybile was also only eight pins behind Harmening for the high game as she bowled a 235.

Rock Island 3512, Geneseo 2846: The Rock Island Rocks posted their highest score of the season as they defeated the Geneseo Maple Leafs 3512-2846. The Rocks had three players over 600 as Kelsey Freeman led the way with a high game of 233 and a high series of 609. Heather Motley was right behind with a 606 series. Sarah Stevanovic rolled a 603. Carli Gordon checked in with a 597. Miranda Roemer (589) and Madison Holevoet (557 with a 225 game) led the Leafs.

