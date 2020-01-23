QC sports briefs

Prep girls’ basketball
Riverdale 55, Orion 24: The Riverdale Rams stomped out the Orion Chargers 55-24 behind Brooke Smeltzly’s game-high 12 points that included two 3s. Ella Garrett, Sidney Garrett, and Katelyn Oleson all had eight points as the Rams improved to 16-3, 7-0 in the TRAC West Conference.
Sherrard 36, Rockridge 31: The Sherrard Tigers defeated the Rockridge Rockets in TRAC West play. Taylor Barber led the Tigers with 12 points while teammate Carley Whitsell chipped in eight points. Madison Heisch paced the Rockets with 13 points.
Prep wrestling
Futon Triangular: The Fulton Steamers defeated Amboy 48-24 and Polo 43-30 in dual meet action. Nate Portz picked up two quick pins at 285 pounds, pinning one opponent in 29 seconds and his second opponent in 14 seconds. Ryan Snyder also picked up two wins at 160 pounds as he picked up an 11-9 decision in his first match and then a quick 16 second pin in his second match.
Three locals in USA girls wrestling rankings: Davenport Central's Sydney Park, Davenport North's Tateum Park and Pleasant Valley's Chloe Clemons are ranked among the nation's best in the latest USA Wrestling national girls rankings.
Sydney Park, a sophomore at Central, is 15th at 127 pounds. Tateum Park, a senior at North, is 18th at 112. Clemons, who wrestled at Cedar Rapids Jefferson a year ago, is 17th at 122.
All three girls are registered to compete at this weekend's girls state tournament in Waverly.
Prep girls’ bowling
United Township 3147, Galesburg 2695: Regina Harmening took home high game with a 243 and high series honors with a 670 as the UT Panthers as they defeated the Galesburg Silver Streaks 3147-2695. UT's Ashlyn Burkeybile added a nice 637 series to the team effort. Burkeybile was also only eight pins behind Harmening for the high game as she bowled a 235.
Rock Island 3512, Geneseo 2846: The Rock Island Rocks posted their highest score of the season as they defeated the Geneseo Maple Leafs 3512-2846. The Rocks had three players over 600 as Kelsey Freeman led the way with a high game of 233 and a high series of 609. Heather Motley was right behind with a 606 series. Sarah Stevanovic rolled a 603. Carli Gordon checked in with a 597. Miranda Roemer (589) and Madison Holevoet (557 with a 225 game) led the Leafs.
QC college women’s basketball
Carl Sandburg 80, Black Hawk 74: The Black Hawk Lady Braves dropped a close Arrowhead Conference decision. Jessica Stice had a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds while teammate Megan Teal had 20 points to lead the Braves. Margie Villaruz chipped in 15 points while Kaitlyn Webster added in six points, nine rebounds, and five steals as the Lady Braves fall to 13-8, 3-1 in the Arrowhead Conference.
QC college men's basketball
Carl Sandburg 75, Black Hawk 66: Derez Tipler and Delaney Little both had 21 points to lead the Braves, but it wasn't enough in the Arrowhead Conference road loss. Tipler also had eight rebounds and three assists on his stat line while teammate Ben Buresh added in two steals to his nine points.
College awards
Augie duo wins Swartz honor: Augustana senior linebacker Luke Sawicki and junior defender Jenna Dvorak were named Thursday as winners of the Jack Swartz Award in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin for the fall sports season.
Sawicki helped lead the Vikings to their first winning football season since 2010, while Dvorak was a top defender on a women's soccer team which went 10-4-3 and earned a berth in the CCIW title game.
The Jack Swartz Award, named after a former CCIW commissioner and Millikin director of athletics, is presented to one male and one female athlete who earn a varsity letter and have a grade-point average of 3.50 or better by the CCIW after each sports season