QC Sport Shorts

Prep boys’ basketball

Rockridge 55, Morrison 37: The Rockridge Rockets beat the Morrison Mustangs in Three Rivers Conference West Division action on Friday. Rockridge's Nate Henry put up a game high 17 points while teammate Jenson Whiteman had 15. Thomas Fratzke added 10 for the winners. 

Ridgewood 52, ROWVA 40: The Ridgewood Spartans defeated the ROWVA Tigers in Lincoln Trail Conference play. Ganon Greenman had a game-high 20 points for the Spartans while Lucas Kessinger added 17 and Lucas Althaus added 11.

