QC Sport Shorts

Prep girls' basketball
LTC Tourney: It was not playing for a championship, but the Annawan girls' basketball team still wanted to make a statement in its Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament finale.
Taking on Mercer County in Saturday evening's third-place game at AlWood High School, the Bravettes caught fire in the second half and never cooled off as they rolled to a 55-34 win over the Golden Eagles to cap a 4-1 tourney run.
Facing MerCo for the second time this season after edging it 57-54 at home, the Bravettes (12-12) took a four-point halftime lead and turned it into a commanding 43-26 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore post standout Cassidy Miller scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half to fuel Annawan, which also got 11 points each from Emily Miller and Reese Randall. For the Eagles (17-8), Maggie Harrison netted 15 points, but leading scorer Karli Stineman was held to just four points.
In the fifth-place game, tourney host Ridgewood (6-18) picked up its third straight win by rallying from a six-point halftime deficit to top Wethersfield 55-49. Brecken Adamson scored 13 of her game-high 21 points to keep the Spartans afloat in the first half, as they trailed 29-23 at intermission. Kendall Lewis added 13 for Ridgewood, while the Lady Geese (10-16) were led by Lexi Nichols (15 points) and Kaitlyn Witte (14).
Top-seeded Princeville (23-3) won the tournament championship, rolling past Stark County 55-25 behind a 21-point performance from senior standout Brinlee Bauman.
ROWVA topped West Central 53-32 in the seventh-place game, while Galva finished its tourney run on a high note with a 54-47 ninth-place win over United.
Morton 45, Rock Island 33: The Rock Island Rocks had their eight game winning streak snapped by Morton 43-33. Imari McDuffy paced the Rocks with 10 points while teammate Hannah Simmer chipped in nine points. The Rocks got into foul trouble, whistled 20 times in the game.
“We played right with them,” said Rocky coach Henry Hall after the Rocks dropped to 18-7. “The 12 point difference was because of the free throws at the end.”
Morton remains a powerhouse in 3A, staying undefeated.
Bettendorf 46, United Township 39: The Bulldogs won a cross-river showdown, topping the hosting Panthers. Maggie Erpelding led Bettendorf (10-5) with nine points. Kate Schermerhorn chipped in eight points. The Panthers fell to 7-18.
Prep boys’ basketball
Ridgewood 56, Knoxville 49: Ganon Greenman joined his brothers Ridge and Briar in the 1000 points club as the Ridgewood Spartans defeated Knoxville 56-49. Greenman had a team-high 22 points in the win, while teammate Lucas Althaus added 16. Mitchell Brooks hit for 13 for the Spartans.
Eastland 55, Erie-Prophetstown 45: Bryce Rosenow gave it everything he had as he put up a game-high 23 points for the E-P Panthers. However, it wasn't enough in the non-conference setback.
Prep girls’ bowling
Viking invitational: The Rock Island Rocks took third place with a score of 5881 and the United Township Panthers took ninth place at the Viking invitational with a score of 5225. The Rocks were ahead of second-place South Elgin by 26 pins going into the last game but ended up falling behind 31 pins. Rock Island's Carli Gordon was in a three way tie for 11th place for best individual game with a 244. Heather Motley was in 14th place with a 243. Motley was sixth overall in series with a 1247, while Gordon was 12th with a 1203.
UT's Nan Li placed ninth in the single game scores with a 245 and tied for 28th with an 1123 series. Teammate Ashyln Burkeybile placed 17th in singles with a 236 and was only three pins behind Li with an 1120.
Prep boys’ bowling
Sycamore Sectional: Two local bowlers survived the cut at the Sedycamore Sectional and will be bowling in the state finals next weekend. Riverdale's Jordan Gorgas is headed to state after placing 16th with a 1304 series. Joining him at state is Geneseo's Sebastian Einfeldt who placed 28th with a 1257 score.
QC COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS
Augustana 69, Carroll 56: Senior Lex Jones made 13 of 15 free-throw attempts en route to a game-high 25 points that led the Vikings to the road CCIW victory. In addition to her point total, Jones hauled down a game-high 16 rebounds to lead Augie's 41-22 board edge.
The Vikings (9-9, 4-5 CCIW) received a nice offensive game from Macy Beinborn off bench as the freshman added 17 points. Mia Lambert tossed in 11 as Augie dropped Carroll to 6-11, 2-7 CCIW.
Former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall grabbed six rebounds and to go with three points. Freshman Gabby Loiz was held to two points and three rebounds.
QC COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
Augustana sweeps: 9, Wabash 0: The Augustana Vikings started the season on the right foot, sweeping Wabash 9-0 and beating Illinois Tech 7-2. Peter Alex and Sriram Sugumaran both swept their singles opponents vs. Wabash and lost only one set in their doubles match. Againts Illinois Tech, Caio DeRezende won his singles match 6-2, 6-0 then teamed with Scott Daluga for a doubles win. The Vikings swept all their doubles matches.
QC COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Augustana tops Fontbonne in three: The Augustana Vikings swept Fontbonne University 25-20, 25-22, 25-20. Jason Szara paced the team with 10 kills while teammate Dillan Baum added in nine kills and five digs. Ryan Hirschel chipped in two aces, five digs and 15 assists as the Vikings improved 3-2. Fontbonne dropped to 0-7.