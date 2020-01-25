QC Sport Shorts

Eastland 55, Erie-Prophetstown 45: Bryce Rosenow gave it everything he had as he put up a game-high 23 points for the E-P Panthers. However, it wasn't enough in the non-conference setback.

Prep girls’ bowling

Viking invitational: The Rock Island Rocks took third place with a score of 5881 and the United Township Panthers took ninth place at the Viking invitational with a score of 5225. The Rocks were ahead of second-place South Elgin by 26 pins going into the last game but ended up falling behind 31 pins. Rock Island's Carli Gordon was in a three way tie for 11th place for best individual game with a 244. Heather Motley was in 14th place with a 243. Motley was sixth overall in series with a 1247, while Gordon was 12th with a 1203.

UT's Nan Li placed ninth in the single game scores with a 245 and tied for 28th with an 1123 series. Teammate Ashyln Burkeybile placed 17th in singles with a 236 and was only three pins behind Li with an 1120.

Prep boys’ bowling