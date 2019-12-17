QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep wrestling

Alleman 40, Morrison 39: In a tightly contested match that ended in a tie, Alleman squeaked by the Morrison because of Criteria I, which awards the win to the team with the most first match points scored.

Billy Taylor picked up a quick 26 second win in his 132-pound match, pinning the Mustang’s Logan Baker.

Sherrard 45, Riverdale 28: Sherrard walked away with a win over Riverdale.

Bryan Caves picked up a 17 second pin for the Rams in his 220-pound match against Josh Vanderlinden, but Josh Bynum was faster for the Tigers, pinning his 195-pound opponent, Ely Pettit, in 12 seconds.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Prep boys’ basketball

Wethersfield 51, Brimfield 44: Wethersfield was able to push past Brimfield 51-44 behind Coltin Quagliano’s game-high 22 points.

Brad Kelley posted double-digit points with 12 to help improve the Flying Geese’s record to 6-3.

Annawan 44, Henry 39: Julian Samuels had 15 points and Reece Gripp added 12 to help get Annawan past Henry 44-39. The Braves improve to 7-2 on the season while Henry falls to 5-5.