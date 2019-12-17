QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep wrestling
Alleman 40, Morrison 39: In a tightly contested match that ended in a tie, Alleman squeaked by the Morrison because of Criteria I, which awards the win to the team with the most first match points scored.
Billy Taylor picked up a quick 26 second win in his 132-pound match, pinning the Mustang’s Logan Baker.
Sherrard 45, Riverdale 28: Sherrard walked away with a win over Riverdale.
Bryan Caves picked up a 17 second pin for the Rams in his 220-pound match against Josh Vanderlinden, but Josh Bynum was faster for the Tigers, pinning his 195-pound opponent, Ely Pettit, in 12 seconds.
Prep boys’ basketball
Wethersfield 51, Brimfield 44: Wethersfield was able to push past Brimfield 51-44 behind Coltin Quagliano’s game-high 22 points.
Brad Kelley posted double-digit points with 12 to help improve the Flying Geese’s record to 6-3.
Annawan 44, Henry 39: Julian Samuels had 15 points and Reece Gripp added 12 to help get Annawan past Henry 44-39. The Braves improve to 7-2 on the season while Henry falls to 5-5.
Prep girls’ bowling
Dixon 2153, Kewanee 1973: Mya Mirocha took home the high three-game series honors with a combined score of 489, but it wasn’t enough to push the Kewanee Boiler Girls past Dixon, who lost 2153-1973.
Harmonie Petty had the second highest total for the Boiler Girls, posting a combined 377.