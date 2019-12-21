QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep girls’ basketball

St. Bede tournament: Kewanee went 0-2 at the Peru St. Bede Tournament on Saturday, losing to Minonk Fieldcrest 61-40 and Seneca 55-33. Hailey Heeren was the top scorer for the Boilermakers against Fieldrcest with 10 points. Against Seneca, Gracey Damron dropped in 17 points.

Monmouth-Roseville 61, Camp Point Central 43: The Monmouth-Roseville Titans had four players in double-digit scoring in the victory — Carly Gillen (18), Ryley Huston (11), Kelci Shelton (10) and Biancha Luna (10).

Prep boys’ basketball

Sherrard 66, Annawan 57: The Sherrard Tigers (7-5) took down the Annawan Braves (8-3) at Harry Hunt Gymnasium behind Brady Hartman’s 21 points, with teammate Eli Hofmann chipping in 10. Julian Samuels led the Braves with a game-high 23 points. Annawan rallied to cut a 10-point halftime deficit to 50-46 entering the fourth quarter.

Monmouth-Roseville 55, Camp Point Central 40: The Monmouth-Rosevile Titans topped West Central Conference rival Camp Point Central behind the duo of Quincy Talivaa and Conner Olson, who each posted double-digit scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Prep boys' swimming

Nickel solid for Rocks: Rock Island's Ryan Nickel had a solid performance at the Richwoods Midwest Invitational in Peoria with a pair of top 5 finishes as the Rocks took sixth out of 12 teams with 196 points. He swam to bronze in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.72 seconds in addition to placing fourth in the 50 freestyle with a 23.32 clocking. Teammate Shay Wright had two top 10 efforts, taking eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:59.75) and ninth in the 500 freestyle (5:31.66).

