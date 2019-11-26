Prep girls’ basketball
Rockridge 49, ROWVA 39: The Rockridge Rockets took a 21-18 halftime lead and never looked back to defeat ROWVA 49-39. Kierney McDonald had a game high 24 points for the Rockets while teammate Madison Heisch had nine points.
Elmwood 54, Kewanee 51: Losing by seven at the half, the Kewanee Boiler Girls tried their best to stay in the game, dropping 15 in both the third and fourth quarters, but ultimately failed to get past Elmwood 54-51. Gracey Damron led the Boiler Girls in points with 18 with teammate Ailynn Duarte not far behind with 15.
Mercer County 58, Macomb 57: The Mercer County Golden Eagles took home the win in a nail-biter against Macomb 58-57. Karli Stineman led the Golden Eagles with 19 points. Maggie Harrison and Ericka Sedam both had 12 points for the Golden Eagles, with Harrison hitting two 3s in the game.
Sherrard 53, LaSalle Peru 31: The Sherrard Tigers defeated LaSalle Peru at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament 53-31. Sydney Adamson led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points with teammate Emma Hofmann right behind her with 12. Carley Whitsell led the Tigers in rebounds with nine on the evening.
Annawan 69, St. Bede 36: The Annawan Bravettes beat the St. Bede Lady Bruins in the final match of the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament 69-36. Emily Miller had a game high 24 points while teammates Keagan Rico (17) and Ella Manuel (14) both topped double digit points.
QC college women’s basketball
Black Hawk 73, DMACC 69: The Black Hawk Braves battled back from a 46-36 halftime to beat the Des Moines Area Community College 73-69. Megan Teal posted a double-double with 19 points and ten rebounds while teammates Sydney Hannam (16), Margie Villaruz (14), and Nya Taylor (11) all hit double-digits in points. Villaruz also added in four assists and two steals on the day.