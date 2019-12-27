QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep boys’ basketball
Wethersfield 63, Illini Bluffs 43: Coltin Quagliano’s triple-double was the highlight of the game for the Wethersfield Flying Geese, as they took the win over the Illini Bluffs Tigers 63-43.
Quagliano put up an impressive 19 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals in the game. Teammates Brady Kelley (15 points), Waylon Bryant (11 points), Tevin Baker (10 points) and Kale Nelson (10 points) all were in double-digits for the Flying Geese.
Wethersfield improves to 7-4 on the season while the Tigers fall to 2-10.
Rockridge 59, Liberty 53: Rockridge got the upper hand early and held back charging Liberty 59-53 at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament.
The Rockets didn’t miss a shot until 6:24 left in the first half as Nate Henry led the Rockets with 25 points and eight rebounds (8-15 from the field; 9-9 from the line).
Jenson Whiteman added in 16 points as the Rockets improve to 8-3 on the season.
Abingdon-Avon 70, Monmouth-Roseville 50: The Titans only put up five points in the first quarter but tried and ultimately failed to secure the comeback in a 70-50 loss to Abingdon-Avon at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament.
Rashaun King led the Titans with 13 points and five rebounds while teammates Quincy Talivaa (nine points) and Connor Olson (eight points) were the next highest scorers.
The Titans fall to 7-6 on the season.
Prep girls’ bowling
Galesburg Holiday Classic: Heather Motley took home all the high-game honors with a high single game of 241, high three-game series of 598, and a high six-game series of 1140 to lead the Rock Island Rocks to a win at the Galesburg Holiday Classic with a score of 5272.
The Geneseo Maple Leafs placed in second with a score of 4767, and the Moline Maroons placed fourth with a score of 4445.