QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep boys’ basketball

Wethersfield 63, Illini Bluffs 43: Coltin Quagliano’s triple-double was the highlight of the game for the Wethersfield Flying Geese, as they took the win over the Illini Bluffs Tigers 63-43.

Quagliano put up an impressive 19 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals in the game. Teammates Brady Kelley (15 points), Waylon Bryant (11 points), Tevin Baker (10 points) and Kale Nelson (10 points) all were in double-digits for the Flying Geese.

Wethersfield improves to 7-4 on the season while the Tigers fall to 2-10.

Rockridge 59, Liberty 53: Rockridge got the upper hand early and held back charging Liberty 59-53 at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament.

The Rockets didn’t miss a shot until 6:24 left in the first half as Nate Henry led the Rockets with 25 points and eight rebounds (8-15 from the field; 9-9 from the line).

Jenson Whiteman added in 16 points as the Rockets improve to 8-3 on the season.