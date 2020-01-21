QC Sport Shorts

Prep boys' basketball

Annawan 65, Princeville 41: The Annawan Braves took down the Princeville Princes 65-41 behind Julian Samuels’ 28 points.

Ryan Goodman dropped 15 points while teammate Hunter Matney chipped in nine points.

Ridgewood 65, Mercer County 45: Ganon Greenman led the Ridgewood Spartans to a 65-45 victory with a game-high 33 points.

Mitchell Brooks scored in double digits for the Spartans as well, notching 12 points and hitting the Spartans’ only 3-pointer of the game.

Prep girls' basketball

Rockridge 36, Alleman 20: Rockridge took home a win in a rather low-scoring affair as they beat Alleman.

Madison Heisch and Kierney McDonald led the Rockets with eight points apiece while teammate Lea Kendall chipped in six.

Stillman Valley 42, Riverdale 39 (OT): Riverdale took its third loss of the season against Stillman Valley in overtime.

Sidney Garrett paced the Rams with 15 points while teammate Shae Hanrahan chipped in nine.