QC Sport Shorts

Prep boys' basketball
Annawan 65, Princeville 41: The Annawan Braves took down the Princeville Princes 65-41 behind Julian Samuels’ 28 points.
Ryan Goodman dropped 15 points while teammate Hunter Matney chipped in nine points.
Ridgewood 65, Mercer County 45: Ganon Greenman led the Ridgewood Spartans to a 65-45 victory with a game-high 33 points.
Mitchell Brooks scored in double digits for the Spartans as well, notching 12 points and hitting the Spartans’ only 3-pointer of the game.
Prep girls' basketball
Rockridge 36, Alleman 20: Rockridge took home a win in a rather low-scoring affair as they beat Alleman.
Madison Heisch and Kierney McDonald led the Rockets with eight points apiece while teammate Lea Kendall chipped in six.
Stillman Valley 42, Riverdale 39 (OT): Riverdale took its third loss of the season against Stillman Valley in overtime.
Sidney Garrett paced the Rams with 15 points while teammate Shae Hanrahan chipped in nine.
The Rams fell to 15-3 on the season while Stillman Valley improves to 19-5.
Prep girls’ bowling
Rock Island 3365, Moline 2870: Rock Island took home a victory over Moline 3365-2870 behind Carli Gordon’s high game of 223 pins and high three-game series of 612 pins. Every Rocky bowler bowled over 500, including Sarah Stevanovic’s 579 pins through three games.
Regyn Buffington led the Maroons with a high game of 210 pins and a high three-game series of 568 pins. Kelli Hann was also over 500 for the Maroons, bowling a 523.
United Township 3043, Sterling 2762: Ashlyn Burkeybile led United Township to a 3043-2762 victory over Sterling with a three-game series of 657. Burkeybile also took home the high game honors, knocking down 243 pins.
Regina Harmening was also above 600 pins, knocking down 616 through three games.
St. Bede 2523, Kewanee 2246: The Kewanee Boiler Girls lost to the St. Bede Lady Bruins 2523-2246. Aspen Schwickerath led the Boiler Girls with a high three-game series of 436 pins. Harmonie Petty led the Boiler Girls with a high single game of 159 pins.
Prep wrestling
West Carroll 45, Erie-Prophetstown 30: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers lost to West Carroll 45-30 despite putting up three straight wins from 145-160 pounds.
Corey Barnes pinned his 145-pound opponent, Tyvan Hartson, in 5:45. Gunnar Wubben was up next and took home a major decision win over Kelden McCombie at 152 pounds. Logan Wheeler rounded out the third win with a pin over this 160-pound rival Maddux Hayden in 5:07.
Q-C college men's basketball
Highland 91, Black Hawk 41: Highland held Black Hawk to just 12 points in the second half on its way to a rout of the Braves Tuesday.
Delaney Little had 15 points, including hitting three 3-pointers, to lead Black Hawk. Derez Tipler went 5-6 from the free throw line as he added 10.
Highland had five players score in double figures.