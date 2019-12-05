QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep boys’ bowling

Geneseo 3273, Rock Island 2832: The Geneseo Maple Leafs defeated the Rock Island Rocks. Tyler Durnell, Geneseo, and Austin Muller, Rock Island, tied for a high game of 245, while Durnell took home the high three-game series with a 636. Muller paced the Rocks with a 589 series.

QC college men's basketball

Rock Valley 81, Black Hawk 48: The Black Hawk Braves were unable to overcome a 42-18 halftime deficit in the setback. Terry Ford was a bright spot for the Braves, scoring 22 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out an assist.

Prep wrestling

Sherrard 58, Kewanee 18: The Sherrard Tigers won easily as Walker Anderson secured the fastest pin of the match, getting a fall in 13 seconds at 170 pounds. Josh Bynum, who wrestles at 220, had the second fastest pin for the Tigers, needing just 21 seconds.

E-P triangular: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers beat the Princeton Tigers 49-24 and the Morrison Mustangs 55-18. Nick Smith scored the fastest pin for the Panthers in the match at 106 pounds, pinning Princeton’s Steven Benavidez in 1:28. In the match against the Mustangs, there were seven forfeits, five of which netted the Panthers points.

