QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep girls’ basketball
Rockridge 53, Morrison 28: The Rockridge Rockets won decisively over the Morrison Mustangs behind Kierney McDonald’s 13 and Madison Heisch’s 11 points. Lea Kendall and Erin Danner both added eight points each for the Rockets.
Brimfield 67, Annawan 56: The Annawan Bravettes lost in a spirited effort. Keagan Rico paced the Bravettes with 19 points while teammate Emily Miller was right behind her with 18.
Sherrard 49, Orion 31: The Sherrard Tigers took a 30-19 halftime lead and never looked back, defeating Orion in the Three Rivers West battle. Sydney Adamson led the Tigers with 18 points (6-10 from 3-point land). Carley Whitsell and Taylor Barber both had eight points in the Tigers’ win.
Prep girls’ bowling
Geneseo 2918, E-P 2054: Karis Ostrowski had the high game (213) and high three-game series (582) to help lead the Geneseo Maple Leafs to a win over the E-P Panthers. Sydney Melton's 374 series led the Panthers.
Sterling 2693, Geneseo 2672: The Geneseo Maple Leafs dropped a close match to Sterling. Jenah Hart paced the Maple Leafs by shooting a 524 three-game series. Grace Schultz led the Warriors with a high game of 259 and a 587 series.
Prep boys’ bowling
Geneseo 3273, Rock Island 2832: The Geneseo Maple Leafs defeated the Rock Island Rocks. Tyler Durnell, Geneseo, and Austin Muller, Rock Island, tied for a high game of 245, while Durnell took home the high three-game series with a 636. Muller paced the Rocks with a 589 series.
QC college men's basketball
Rock Valley 81, Black Hawk 48: The Black Hawk Braves were unable to overcome a 42-18 halftime deficit in the setback. Terry Ford was a bright spot for the Braves, scoring 22 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out an assist.
Prep wrestling
Sherrard 58, Kewanee 18: The Sherrard Tigers won easily as Walker Anderson secured the fastest pin of the match, getting a fall in 13 seconds at 170 pounds. Josh Bynum, who wrestles at 220, had the second fastest pin for the Tigers, needing just 21 seconds.
E-P triangular: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers beat the Princeton Tigers 49-24 and the Morrison Mustangs 55-18. Nick Smith scored the fastest pin for the Panthers in the match at 106 pounds, pinning Princeton’s Steven Benavidez in 1:28. In the match against the Mustangs, there were seven forfeits, five of which netted the Panthers points.