QC SPORT SHORTS

The Panthers lost to the Rams in the first match 37-33 before beat polo 46-27. Clay Hockaday went 2-0 at 285 pounds for E-P with a 7-1 decision and a pin in 5:27. Corey Barnes picked up two wins and the fastest pin, getting Polo’s 145-pounder Avery Grenoble to the mat in 59 seconds.

Riverdale completed its sweep with a 51-30 win over Polo. Carson Ebenroth and Brock Smith each picked up two pins for the Rams.

Sherrard 55, Mercer County 18: Josh Bynum picked up the fastest pin for the Sherrard Tigers, stopping Austin Walker at 220 pounds in 16 seconds.

Teammate Dylan Russell right behind him, pinning his 138-pound opponent Mary Lopez in 20 seconds in the Sherrard win.

Prep boys’ swimming

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Moline 111, Galesburg 59: The Moline Maroons won 11 of the 12 events to top the Galesburg Silver Streaks Thursday.

Remington Greko placed first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:05.25 and the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:07.51.

Greko wasn’t the only one with two first place finishes, as teammate Steven Klumb placed first in the 50 free with a time of 23.34 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.02.

Prep boys’ bowling