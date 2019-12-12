QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep wrestling
Moline 37, Sterling 30: In a back and forth match, Moline stood tall with a victory over Sterling, 37-30.
Charlie Farmer (120 pounds) and DeAnthony Parker (170) both picked up tech fall wins for the Maroons, while Noah Tapia picked up the fastest of the Maroons' three pins in his 106-pound match in a time of 1:28. Carmelo Cruz (113) and Grant Kirst (182) also got pins for Moline.
Moline 48, Alleman 30: The Maroons improved to 2-0 on the day, defeating the Pioneers 48-30. Gage Mowry (126) and Billy Taylor (138) both picked up major decision wins for Moline. The Maroons picked up three forfeit wins and a quick 1:12 pin by Alec Schmacht at 120 pounds.
Sterling 46, Alleman 21: Jack Patting picked up the quickest pin for the Pioneers, beating his 160-pound opponent Manuel Cano in 46 seconds, but it wasn't enough in Alleman's loss to Sterling.
Rockridge triangular: The host Rockridge Rockets went 1-1 in a triangular Thursday, defeating Oregon 54-18 but losing to West Carroll 48-30.
Reese Finch, who went 2-0 on the day at 152 pounds, picked up the fastest pin of the day for the Rockets, pinning West Carroll’s Ryvan Hartson in 42 seconds.
Erie-Prophetstown triangular: Erie-Prophetstown hosted Polo and Riverdale, splitting the matches and going 1-1.
The Panthers lost to the Rams in the first match 37-33 before beat polo 46-27. Clay Hockaday went 2-0 at 285 pounds for E-P with a 7-1 decision and a pin in 5:27. Corey Barnes picked up two wins and the fastest pin, getting Polo’s 145-pounder Avery Grenoble to the mat in 59 seconds.
Riverdale completed its sweep with a 51-30 win over Polo. Carson Ebenroth and Brock Smith each picked up two pins for the Rams.
Sherrard 55, Mercer County 18: Josh Bynum picked up the fastest pin for the Sherrard Tigers, stopping Austin Walker at 220 pounds in 16 seconds.
Teammate Dylan Russell right behind him, pinning his 138-pound opponent Mary Lopez in 20 seconds in the Sherrard win.
Prep boys’ swimming
Moline 111, Galesburg 59: The Moline Maroons won 11 of the 12 events to top the Galesburg Silver Streaks Thursday.
Remington Greko placed first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:05.25 and the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:07.51.
Greko wasn’t the only one with two first place finishes, as teammate Steven Klumb placed first in the 50 free with a time of 23.34 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.02.
Prep boys’ bowling
Rock Island 2657, Erie-Prophetstown 2551: The Rock Island Rocks took home a win over the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers 2657-2551. Jordan Whittington had the highest game of the night with a 230, while teammate Kaden Witt took home the high three-game series with a combined score of 498.
Prep girls' bowling
UT 2988, Geneseo 2905: Ashlyn Burkeybile helped the United Township Panthers took home a close win over Geneseo on Thursday.
Burkeybile didn’t bowl below 220 on the evening, taking home the high game of 254 and the high three-game series with a combined 714.
Oregon 3212, Sterling 2527: The Sterling Golden Warriors couldn’t catch up to Oregon, losing 3212-2527. Zoey Paone paced the Golden Warriors with a high three game series of 561.
QC college men’s basketball
Milwaukee Tech 103, Black Hawk 85: Black Hawk couldn’t come back from a 52-30 halftime deficit and lost to Milwaukee Tech 103-85.
Terry Ford led the Braves with 21 points while teammate Kiir Mabor added 15. Both Eric January and Delaney Little were in double-digits with 10 points apiece.
QC college women’s basketball
Black Hawk 92, Milwaukee 67: Black Hawk had five players score in double-figures with Jessica Stice leading the way with 17. Sydney Hannam added 15 and Nya Taylor 14.