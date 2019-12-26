QC SPORT SHORTS

Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament

Rockridge 51, Canton 27: Rockridge rocketed out to a fast start, outscoring Canton 16-2 in the first quarter and never looking back en route to the victory in the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament. Canton fought back, but the third-seeded Rockets were too much.

Rockridge (7-3) led wire-to-wire in this one as they forced the Little Giants' into 18 turnovers compared to only having 11 field goals.

Rockridge was led in scoring by Nate Henry's 16 points. Maverick Chisholm pitched in eight points and Jenson Whiteman added seven. Cole Rusk had game-highs in rebounds (seven), assists (six), and blocks (four).

Canton had two scorers in double figures (Trey Passmore with 11 and Jackson Churchill with 10).

Rockridge advances to the second round, facing Liberty in Game 13 (today 5 p.m.).

Monmouth-Roseville 60, Eureka 53: After a blistering first quarter that saw 42 total points scored, the Titans of Monmouth-Roseville (7-5) took over. The Titans outscored the Eureka Hornets (4-8) 23-7 in the second quarter and didn't release the lead, although Eureka pulled to within four late in the fourth.