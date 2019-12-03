Prep girls’ basketball
Moline 65, Dunlap 51: The Moline Maroons kept their undefeated streak alive, defeating Dunlap 65-51 and improving to 7-0 on the season.
Kelsi Curtis led the Maroons with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, while teammates Kadence Tatum (11) and Cierra McNamee (13) both topped double figures in scoring.
The Maroons held Dunlap to just 18 points in the first half, building a 20-point halftime lead.
Rock Island 78, Limestone 40: Five Rocks scored in double figures as Rock Island cruised to a win over Limestone.
Rock Island held Limestone to just seven points in the first quarter in building an 11-point lead and never looked back in moving to 5-3 on the season.
Hannah Simmer led the way for the Rocks with 14 points. Bre Williams (12), Emily Allison (13), Jamyah Winter (11) and Ceara Hickman (10) all also hit double figures for Rock Island, with Williams hitting two of the Rocks' six three.
Prep boys’ basketball
Wethersfield 57, Sherrard 50: Coltin Quagliano led Wethersfield to a victory over the Sherrard with a game high 28 points (five 3s).
Eli Hoffman paced the Tigers with 13 points with teammate Will Franck also in double digits with 10. The Tigers fall to 3-1 on the season while the Flying Geese improve to 3-2.
Monmouth-Roseville 81, Mercer County 40: The Monmouth-Roseville Titans scored 30 points in the second quarter and never looked back, defeating the Mercer County Golden Eagles 81-40.
Quincy Talivaa scored a game high 25 points to help improve the Titans to 3-2.
Prep boys’ bowling
Geneseo 3372, Sterling 3189: Despite having the high game (266) and high three-game series (665), Carter Schlegel and the Sterling Warriors couldn’t beat the Geneseo Maple Leafs and lost 3372-3189.
Sebastian Einfeldt had the highest three-game series for the Maple Leafs with a 638.