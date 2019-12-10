QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep boys’ basketball
Sherrard 64, Mercer County 33: Sherrard took a 20-3 first quarter lead and never looked back as it defeated Mercer County 64-33.
Brady Hartman had a game-high 22 points for the Tigers while teammate Tanner Humphrey was also in double-digits with 16.
Robby Holtschlag paced the Golden Eagles with 11.
Mercer County stays winless at 0-8, while Sherrard improves to 5-3.
Prep girls’ bowling
Geneseo 3359, Mendota 3158: Sebastian Einfeldt’s high game of 267 and high three-game series of 698 were enough to power Geneseo past Mendota 3359-3158.
Tyler Durnell and Justin Ford were next highest for the Maple Leafs with a three-game series of 568 each.
LaSalle-Peru 3556, Sterling 3146: Carter Schlegel led the Sterling Warriors with a high game of 234 and high three game series of 657, but were unable to top LaSalle Peru, losing 3556-3146.
Prep wrestling
Rockridge triangular: Orion came out of the Rockridge triangular with two wins, topping Sterling Newman 45-12 and Rockridge 42-39.
In its first match against Sterling Newman, eight bouts were forfeited with four double forfeits. Against the Rockets, Luke DeBaillie picked up the fastest fall for the Chargers, pinning fellow 285-pounder Matthew Bayne in 1:27.
Mercer County 52, Macomb 25: Broctyn King picked up a pin at 113 pounds in 1:07 for Mercer County in 1:07, which helped pace the Golden Eagles to a 52-25 victory over Macomb.
E-P triangular: After getting blown out 63-4 by Lena-Winslow, Erie-Prophetstown capitalized on four forfeited matches and quick pins from 145-pounder Corey Barnes (:50), 182-pounder Tyler Smith (:42), and 285-pounder Clay Hockaday (:31) to beat Oregon 54-27.