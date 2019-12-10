QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep boys’ basketball

Sherrard 64, Mercer County 33: Sherrard took a 20-3 first quarter lead and never looked back as it defeated Mercer County 64-33.

Brady Hartman had a game-high 22 points for the Tigers while teammate Tanner Humphrey was also in double-digits with 16.

Robby Holtschlag paced the Golden Eagles with 11.

Mercer County stays winless at 0-8, while Sherrard improves to 5-3.

Prep girls’ bowling

Geneseo 3359, Mendota 3158: Sebastian Einfeldt’s high game of 267 and high three-game series of 698 were enough to power Geneseo past Mendota 3359-3158.

Tyler Durnell and Justin Ford were next highest for the Maple Leafs with a three-game series of 568 each.

LaSalle-Peru 3556, Sterling 3146: Carter Schlegel led the Sterling Warriors with a high game of 234 and high three game series of 657, but were unable to top LaSalle Peru, losing 3556-3146.

Prep wrestling