Prep girls’ volleyball
Geneseo tops UT: The Geneseo Maple Leafs improved to 14-3 (6-1 in the Western Big 6 Conference) with a 25-16, 25-19 victory over United Township. Maggi Weller led the Leafs with seven aces and 17 digs. Hannah Copeland added five kills and three blocks while Addie Dunker had 16 assists. UT statistics were not reported.
Fulton over Riverdale: The Fulton Steamers took the Three Rivers Conference battle over Riverdale by scores of 25-17, 25-19 behind Shae Hanranan’s eight-kill, three-dig performance. Hope Jackson added three kills, one ace, and seven assists. Kylie Collachia had 22 assists, four kills, and seven digs for the Rams.
BV beats Hall: The Bureau Valley Storm lost the first set, but rallied for a 23-25, 25-18, 25-19 Three Rivers Conference victory over the Lady Red Devils. Carly Konneck had seven kills and 14 digs while teammate Lauren Wirth had 12 digs, one block, and 23 assists.
Galva over Peoria Heights: Tressa Rogers led Galva's Lady Wildcats with three kills and 18 digs to help propel them to a 23-25, 25-12, 25-18 win over Peoria Heights. Lexi Stone added six assists for Galva.
Prep boys’ golf
Moline 154, Alleman 159: In a close match on the Indian Bluff front nine, the Maroons squeezed out a win, despite Luke Lofgren taking home medalist honors for the Pioneers with a 3-under par 32. Moline improves its record to 6-1, while the Pioneers fall to 6-3.
Sherrard triangular: Austin Fratzke took home medalist honors at Fyre Lake Golf Club shooting a 37 for the Sherrard Tigers, who carded a team 155 scores to top Ridgewood (174) and Princeton (170). Sherrard teammates Evan Earl (38) and Brennan Welch (39)gave Fratzke and the Tigers plenty of support. Bill Bumann paced Ridgewood's Spartans with a 40. Trent Kloepping and Caleb Ater led Princeton with 42s.
Prep football
PV 46, Davenport Central 7: The Pleasant Valley Spartans made their first road game of the season a good one as they secured their first win of the fall, handling Davenport Central 46-7 at Brady Street Stadium. Both teams are 1-3 heading into district play next week.
QC college women’s tennis
SAU 8, Monmouth 1: The Queen Bees swept the singles matches and only lost one doubles match to improve their record to 3-0. Meg Chadick and Megan Schueneman only lost one game each in their singles matches.