QC SPORT SHORTs

Prep boys’ basketball

Macomb 49, Mercer County 33: The Mercer County Golden Eagles could only muster one point in the first quarter and never could rebound in the non-conference loss. Seth Crawley and Robby Holtschlag led the Golden Eagles with eight points each.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Annawan 45, Bureau Valley 36: Julian Samuels had a game-high 22 points to help lead the Annawan Braves to the non-conference victory over the Bureau Valley Storm. Ryan Goodman had eight points and Austin Earley added seven to help the 5-1 Braves. The Storm dropped to 2-4.

Prep wrestling

Alleman 54, Kewanee 30: In a match that featured five forfeits, the Alleman Pioneers walked out a winner over the Kewanee Boilermakers. Roberto Torres picked up the win via pin over Trevor Simaytis in the 285 pound matchup.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0