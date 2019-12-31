QC Sport Shorts

Prep girls' bowling

Oswego East Mid-State tournament: Rock Island finished a busy vacation tournament schedule with a strong showing at he Oswego East Mid-State tournament in Peoria on Monday, with a fifth-place finish and a score of 5649.

Harlem won the tournament, followed by southern powers Belleview East and Collinsville. York finished fourth just five pins ahead of the Rocks.

The Rocks were only 39 pins out of third and 129 pins from second place. All five of the Rocks' bowlers finished in the top half of the individual scores, with Baily Tripilas taking home the seventh-place medal with 1207 pins for six games. Heather Motley earned eighth place with 1184 pins.