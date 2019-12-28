QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep boys' basketball

Wethersfield 61, Brown County 40: Boasting the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament’s high individual output of 32 points, Coltin Quagliano helped lead the Wethersfield Flying Geese over the Brown County Hornets 61-40 in the losers' bracket title on Saturday. Along with leading in points, Quagliano also led in assists (four) and steals (three). Brady Kelley added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Tevin Baker notched 14 rebounds to help improve the Flying Geese to 9-4.

Rockridge 38, Abingdon-Avon 30: Looking to capture the glory from their 2015 run, the Rockridge Rockets advanced to the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament title game by defeating the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes 38-30 in an afternoon semifinal contest. The Rockets had only three players score in the game, most notably Nate Henry who put up 26 points on 8-16 shooting, including all 10 of his free-throws. Jenson Whiteman added seven points and Cole Rusk had five. Henry and Rusk both tied for a game-high nine rebounds. The Rockets improve to 9-3 while the Tornadoes fall to 9-4. Third-seeded Rockridge was playing fourth-seeded Farmington in the title game that was still in progress at Dispatch-Argus deadline.

