QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep boys' basketball
Wethersfield 61, Brown County 40: Boasting the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament’s high individual output of 32 points, Coltin Quagliano helped lead the Wethersfield Flying Geese over the Brown County Hornets 61-40 in the losers' bracket title on Saturday. Along with leading in points, Quagliano also led in assists (four) and steals (three). Brady Kelley added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Tevin Baker notched 14 rebounds to help improve the Flying Geese to 9-4.
Rockridge 38, Abingdon-Avon 30: Looking to capture the glory from their 2015 run, the Rockridge Rockets advanced to the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament title game by defeating the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes 38-30 in an afternoon semifinal contest. The Rockets had only three players score in the game, most notably Nate Henry who put up 26 points on 8-16 shooting, including all 10 of his free-throws. Jenson Whiteman added seven points and Cole Rusk had five. Henry and Rusk both tied for a game-high nine rebounds. The Rockets improve to 9-3 while the Tornadoes fall to 9-4. Third-seeded Rockridge was playing fourth-seeded Farmington in the title game that was still in progress at Dispatch-Argus deadline.
Liberty 66, Monmouth-Roseville 58: In a scrappy game that had 39 fouls, there were also 49 combined turnovers as the Liberty Eagles grounded the Monmouth-Roseville Titans in the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament. Quincy Talivaa led the Titans with 17 points while teammate Rashaun King added in 11 points and five assists. Jacob Jones notched eight points and a team-high seven rebounds as the Titans fall to 7-7 on the season.
Ridgewood 54, Henry 48: The Ridgewood Spartans faced off against Henry at the Princeville Holiday Tournament, defeating them 54-48. Ganon Greenman put up a game high 25 points and teammate Lucas Kessinger was also in double-digits posting 11 points.
Prep girls' bowling
Plainfield South invite: The Rock Island Rocks were one of 42 teams to compete at the Plainfield South Invite, placing seventh overall with a score of 5471. Bailey Tripilas and Heather Motley both led the Rocks with a combined score of 1111. Tripilas led the Rocks with a high three game series of 578.