QC Sport Shorts for Thursday, Jan. 9

Prep girls’ basketball

Riverdale 53, Rockridge 24: The Riverdale Rams took a 29-12 halftime lead and never looked back as they beat the Rockridge Rockets 53-24 in Three Rivers Conference West action. Sindey Garrett led the Rams with 15 points while teammate Katelyn Oleson added 12. Kierney McDonald led the Rockets with nine points.

Sherrard 51, Morrison 15: In an absolute blowout, Carley Whitsell put up 10 points while teammates Taylor Barber, Sydney Adamson, and Lauren McMillin put up nine points each as the Sherrard Tigers easily dispatched the Morrison Mustangs 51-15.

Prep boys’ bowling

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Rock Island 2653, Abingon-Avon 2322: Kaden Witt helped put the Rock Island Rocks over Abindgon-Avon 2653-2322 with a high game of 254 and a high three-game series of 698. Austin Muller was the next high Rock with 549.

Sterling 3674, Sycamore 3646: The Sterling Golden Warriors took home the narrow eight-pin win over powerhouse Sycamore. Carter Shlegel rode a whopping 296 game to an 812 series.

Prep girls’ bowling