A roundup of highlights and key agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

SEPT. 11 – All members were present, and the meeting opened with a moment of silence in observance of 9/11. Board secretary Brenda Thie gave an update on the upcoming school board elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Candidate nomination papers are due to the district by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, and additional election information or candidate packets can be found online at https:// www.ia-sb.org/ school-boardelections or https://sos.iowa. gov/.

The board then moved to items requiring action, which featured some hefty district decisions.

Highlights: 

■ The board unanimously approved hiring an internal communications director for the district, along with an administrative assistant for this role. While salaries have yet to be confirmed, this team will identify an external communications agency for the district to collaborate with. Currently contracting external firm TAG Communications, the district plans to hire a communications director by November and submit a proposal for an external partner by January.

■ The board also unanimously approved a $721,584 contract with Bray Architects, the district's partnering firm for its long-range facilities plan, to design new artificial turf fields at Davenport North, West and Central High Schools.

■ Renewing two contracts with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, one for the district's Transition Alliance Program ($254,760.07) and one for Project SEARCH ($244,931.22).

■ A $28,600.44 change order for the gymnasium, weight room and wrestling room projects at West.

After a lengthy discussion, the board decided to table action on proposals to build new middle school facilities for Sudlow and Smart Intermediate Schools, many calling for more time and community input on this decision.

Both are "phase two" projects in the district's long-range facilities master plan. Construction at Sudlow is slated to begin in spring 2024.

The board also unanimously approved several language revisions and updates to board policies, in accordance with Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) recommendations and to comply with changes to state and federal law.

Board member Allison Beck voiced her displeasure with policy 503.07: Student Disclosure of Identity, calling it, "cumbersome" and "discriminatory" despite having to vote for it in accordance with Iowa law, and this was seconded by board member Kent Barnds.

Before adjourning, the board discussed several items, including:

■ Replacing the district's existing phone system with Netrix Global for an estimated $1,239,673.

■ Upgrading Central's Graphic Arts Lab, for $56,203.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

SEPT. 11 – Board members Brent Ayers and Tracey Rivera were absent.

The meeting began with a moment of silence in honor of 9/11, along with offering condolences to the family and friends of Jayne Moritz, a Pleasant Valley High School student who died Sunday evening.

Superintendent Brian Strusz recognized the following district staff for their upcoming retirements:

■ Eric Crawford, retiring as girls tennis coach after 28 years

■ Liz Moritz, high school science teacher, who will retire after 38 years of teaching and 24 years at Pleasant Valley

The district's English Language Learners (ELL) instructional team then presented on the program's history, development and other highlights, including:

■ The program launched 13 years ago as a "pull-out" program, with an ESL teacher only serving a handful of students in one-onone or small group settings.

■ Now, the district's ESL program serves 130 students representing 33 languages.

■ Pleasant Valley delivers ESL programming through a variety of methods, including pull-out instruction, co-teaching plans and an ESL class at the high school.

The board then unanimously approved Monday's single action item, the district's annual summer school report.

Pleasant Valley's summer school program is offered to elementary and junior high students needing remediation, typically in reading and writing, though it also offers specials such as physical education, music and robotics.

Tony Hiatt, director of elementary education, said attendance was down this past summer, meaning that more students are meeting learning benchmarks.

To view the full presentations and board discussions, watch Monday's livestream on the "Pleasant Valley Community School District" YouTube channel.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Moline-Coal Valley School District

SEPT. 11 – All board members were present except for Chester "Chet" DeSmet.

The meeting opened with a Committee of the Whole to highlight the Spring Forward Learning Center, the district's summer enrichment partner, led by executive director Dan McNeil.

Moline-Coal Valley held its summer 2023 program at Roosevelt Elementary School at no cost to families, and 45 students attended 19 or more of the 23 camp days.

The board unanimously approved two amended consent agenda items:

■ Allocating a minimum of $250,000 from the district's Elementary and Secondary Relief — Digital Equity Formula funds to renew its six-year online license from McGraw Hill Education for grades 6-11 social studies curriculum

■ Allocating a minimum of $540,000 from the same funds to purchase LEAD Moline Chromebooks and classroom tablets for the 2024-2025 school year

In her procedural report, Superintendent Rachel Savage discussed moving school board meetings from district's old Coolidge School building to Moline High School's Bartlett Performing Arts Center second semester.

She also discussed a structure for board members to visit district schools and said around 60 students have signed up for Moline-Coal Valley's student advisory council for its ongoing "Portrait of a Graduate" vision-setting process.

The Moline-Coal Valley school board will swear-in its new student board member for the 202324 school year at the next meeting.

After Dr. Savage's report, board members discussed a variety of other topics, including: future district facility plans and investments, community engagement events, strategic planning and other district needs.

To view the full presentations and discussions, visit Monday's livestream on the "Moline Television" YouTube channel.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

United Township High School District

SEPT. 11 – All board members were present.

The meeting opened with a procedural public hearing on the district's proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, with total net revenues projected to land at $5,561,741 for the 2023-24 school year.

The board took time to recognize United Township's student council, which has around 60 participants. The board gave a special shoutout to the twelve students on its leadership council.

The board cast a unanimous blanket motion all items requiring action:

■ Working with Shive-Hattery, Inc. for the school's next parking lot project, at an estimated cost of $54,500. Slated to start at the beginning of June 2024, project plans include resurfacing the west parking lot alongside other curbing, drainage and accessibility improvements, at a total combined budget of $600,000.

■ The district's final FY24 budget.

Superintendent Jay Morrow said an updated school resource officer (SRO) agreement with the East Moline Police Department will come before the board for possible action at the October 16 meeting.

After a closed session, the board unanimously approved several personnel appointments, namely: Stephanie Gardner, as the jazz band director for $1,732; Matt Hutchins, as the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant site coordinator, for $11,000.

Next meeting: Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

SEPT. 11 – All members were present.

The board spent time discussing one consent agenda item, an agreement with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to offer dual-credit courses at the high school, to clarify board members' questions and discuss recent changes to EICC leadership.

After a round of procedural administrative updates, Superintendent Joe Stutting presented the 2022-23 junior high and high school discipline report.

Highlights:

■ At the high school, the majority of major disciplinary referrals (39) were drug/vape related, 36 were due to students skipping class and 19 were cased by abusive language or profanity.

■ At the junior high, 55 major referrals were caused by defiance, insubordination, or non-compliance; 37 for physical aggression without injury and 32 for disrespect.

To view these presentations and discussions in full, view Monday's livestream on the "North Scott Community School District" YouTube channel.

The board unanimously approved all new business items, which featured three North Scott Vision 2025 facility projects.

Highlights:

■ A laundry list of bids for the district's 2023-24 Student Built Homes program, the largest accepted bid being $20,051.75 from KE Flatwork, Inc.

■ Moving forward on the design and bidding schedule for the new Lancer Stadium – the first phase of this project includes demolition to the existing stadium after the last home football game. Construction bids are slated for approval in late November.

 ■ Moving forward on the design and bidding schedule for the high school's new welding lab and wrestling facility, both of which will go to bid within the next month

In Stutting's procedural report, he gave an update on ongoing NS Vision 2025 progress, noting the new softball stadium will be complete within the next 30 days, and portions of the Regional Innovation Center's parking lot has been poured.

He also gave a reminder that school board candidate filings for the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 7 elections are due to the district by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 to withdrawal from the race.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. (at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, 212 S Park View Drive in Eldridge).