College women’s basketball
Wis.-Oshkosh 65, Augustana 46: The Augustana Vikings lost to Wis.-Oshkosh 65-46 in a game where the Vikings turned the ball over 17 times and only shot 2-10 from 3.
Both of those 3-point makes were hit by Mia Lambert who had eight points.
Alexis Jones (10) and Gabriela Loiz (10) were the only Vikings to hit double-figures in scoring. Jones led the team in rebounds with nine and steals with two. The Vikings fall to 1-2 on the season.
Black Hawk 77, Elgin 54: The Black Hawk Braves had a 42-19 lead going into halftime and never looked back as the Braves beat Elgin 77-54.
Madelyn Singley went 2-2 from 3-point range and 4-7 overall to score 10 points, sharing team-high honors with DeAjah Woods and Megan Teal, who also dished out five assists.
The Braves are now 5-2 on the season with five consecutive wins after dropping back-to-back games to open the season.
College men’s basketball
Elgin 79, Black Hawk 58: The Braves dropped their second straight game, falling to Elgin on Friday night.
The loss leaves Black Hawk 3-4 on the season.